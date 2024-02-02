Discover the MYRA(RWA Finance) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MYRA(RWA Finance) on its platform in the Innovation zone and the MYRA/USDT trading pair started from 2024-01-29 10:00 (UTC) and Withdrawals opened at 2024-01-30 10:00 (UTC).

About MYRA(RWA Finance)

MYRA is a SLP-20 token deployed on the Solana blockchain with an approximate max supply of 1 billion tokens. The MYRA token, often hailed as the first female dog on Solana, witnessed an astonishing 567x gain in a mere 5 seconds after its launch. This meteoric rise in value caught the attention of the crypto community, making headlines for its unprecedented speed and profitability.

While the MYRA token's rapid ascent presents significant opportunities for investors, it also raises concerns about the fairness and transparency of such transactions. The quick decisions made by investors immediately after a project's launch can lead to skepticism regarding the involvement of project developers or owners in making strategic moves for personal gains. As MYRA gains traction on the Solana network, investors are navigating a fine line between seizing opportunities and navigating potential pitfalls.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , expressed his insightful perspective on the recent listing of the MYRA token on the platform. In a statement, Mr. Warin highlighted the democratizing potential of meme coins, affirming, "The inclusion of MYRA on XT.com signifies our commitment to providing a diverse range of investment opportunities for our users. Meme coins, in particular, offer a unique avenue for even novice traders to enter the cryptocurrency market with limited capital and still have the potential to reap substantial gains."

Mr. Warin's commentary highlights the inclusive nature of meme coins, emphasizing how these assets can empower individuals, regardless of their experience level, to participate in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency trading, thereby presenting an accessible pathway for wealth creation. As the CEO of XT.com, Mr. Warin's endorsement sheds light on the platform's strategic vision to cater to a broad spectrum of traders and investors, fostering a supportive environment for financial growth and exploration.

About Myra, the Project

The first female dog on the Solana blockchain, she has already conquered the hearts of many and gained recognition as the Queen of Solana. Myra is on a responsible mission: she represents the voice of women from all around the world, specifically their feelings, emotions, needs, and experiences as participants in the crypto community.

Myra, the Solana-based dog coin, started trading on January 13, 2023, and experienced an impressive pump of almost 69,000% in the next 24 hours. Having over $4.5 million in trading volume within the same period, Myra has garnered substantial attention from crypto investors.

As Myra's market capitalization continues to rise, there is speculation about its potential listing on centralized exchanges, such as XT.com . This move could further elevate Myra's value and open new avenues for investors. Observers note the substantial inflow from crypto investors and the community's enthusiasm, positioning Myra as a potential next big player in the competitive world of Solana-based memecoins.

Website: myracoinonsol.com

Telegram: t.me/myracoinonsol

Twitter: twitter.com/myracoinonsol



