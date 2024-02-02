Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.425 per share

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 11, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024.



About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ .