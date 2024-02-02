Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Replacement Stock Repurchase Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program on January 25, 2024. Under the newly approved stock repurchase program, the company is authorized to repurchase up to 750,000 shares of its common stock over the next five years, from time to time, in the open market or through private transactions, as market conditions warrant. However, the new stock repurchase program does not obligate the company to repurchase any specified number of shares of its common stock. Currently, the company has approximately 16,990,240 shares of common stock issued and outstanding and the number of shares authorized for repurchase under the new repurchase program currently represents approximately 4.4% of the company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock. In connection with the approval of the new stock repurchase program, the Board of Directors terminated the company’s existing stock repurchase program.



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 103 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other legal authority) that are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on these forward-looking statements due to many factors, including: our ability to successfully manage credit risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry; legislative or regulatory changes; adverse developments in the financial services industry generally, such as bank failures and any related impact on depositor behavior; the effects of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits and the competition for deposits on our funding costs, net interest margin and ability to replace maturing deposits and advances, as necessary; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; uncertainty in the pricing of residential mortgage loans that we sell, as well as competition for the mortgage servicing rights related to these loans and related interest rate risk or price risk resulting from retaining mortgage servicing rights and the potential effects of higher interest rates on our loan origination volumes; the effects of actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the recent volatility in the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our allowance for credit losses, deferred tax asset valuation and pension plan; changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines; the frequency and magnitude of foreclosure of our loans; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of loan segments, geographic and industry concentrations; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; our ability to declare and pay dividends, the payment of which is subject to our capital requirements; changes in the securities and real estate markets; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; risks related to changes in key personnel and any changes in our ability to retain key personnel; the effect of corporate restructuring, acquisitions or dispositions, including the actual restructuring and other related charges and the failure to achieve the expected gains, revenue growth or expense savings from such corporate restructuring, acquisitions or dispositions; the effects of natural disasters, harsh weather conditions (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic), military conflict, acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or other geopolitical events; our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate; the impact of the restatement of our previously issued financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or inability to remediate our existing material weaknesses in our internal controls deemed ineffective; the inherent limitations in internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; the willingness of clients to accept third-party products and services rather than our products and services and vice versa; increased competition and its effect on pricing; technological changes; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory proceedings; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; growth and profitability of our noninterest income; the limited trading activity of our common stock; the concentration of ownership of our common stock; anti-takeover provisions under federal and state law as well as our Articles of Incorporation and our Bylaws; other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as amended, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.

For Information Contact:

Jep Larkin

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

850.402. 8450