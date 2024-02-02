Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes Presents a Golden Opportunity

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bid to champion the intersection of academic and athletic excellence, the Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes proudly announces its annual $1,000 scholarship, open to graduating high school seniors across the United States. The brainchild of seasoned entrepreneur Mark Belter, this scholarship seeks to recognize and support student athletes who embody leadership both on and off the field.



About Mark Belter: Mark Belter, a distinguished entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience, has left an indelible mark in diverse business sectors, from real estate to mortgage and title companies. With a passion for football and a robust commitment to community involvement, Mark has seamlessly balanced his entrepreneurial pursuits with his roles as a devoted husband and father. His belief in equal access to quality education regardless of background or financial circumstances led him to establish the Mark Belter Scholarship.

Scholarship Criteria: Applicants for the Mark Belter Scholarship must meet the following criteria:

Must be a graduating high school senior planning to attend a college or university in the United States.

Must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Participation in at least one varsity-level sport during high school is mandatory.

Must demonstrate leadership skills on and off the field.

Submission of a 500-1000 word essay on the importance of teamwork and how being a student athlete has prepared them for future challenges.

Provision of two letters of recommendation, one from a coach and one from a teacher or other non-family member.

Completion of the scholarship application and submission of all required documents by the January 15, 2024 deadline.



Evaluation Process: All applicants will be evaluated based on eligibility and the quality of their essay response. The scholarship winner will be selected considering the strength of their essay, demonstration of financial need, and dedication to academic and athletic excellence. Mark Belter encourages all eligible student athletes to seize this opportunity to receive financial support for their education.

Deadline and Winner Announcement: The deadline for scholarship applications was January 15, 2024. The scholarship winner will be announced on February 15, 2024.

Apply today for a Brighter Tomorrow: The Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes stands as a testament to Mark Belter's commitment to fostering education and entrepreneurship. With a one-time award of $1,000, this scholarship is an investment in the future of promising student athletes. Aspiring scholars are encouraged to apply and make the most of this golden opportunity.