BitHarvest Introduces 'BitBooster' - Bridging the Market Gap Between Mining Farms and Miners

Wrocław, Poland, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitHarvest, a pioneering name and vanguard in the digital mining industry today announced the launch of its revolutionary 'BitBooster' program. This innovative initiative is set to bridge the significant gap between mining farms and individual miners, marking a groundbreaking step in the world of cryptocurrency.

BitHarvest, founded in 2023 by a team of diverse entrepreneurs and tech visionaries, has rapidly emerged as a leader in booster mining technologies. With its roots in advanced system integration, machine learning, and high-performance algorithms, BitHarvest is revolutionizing the approach to digital mining.

"At BitHarvest, our focus is not just on developing technology, it's about reshaping the entire digital mining landscape," said Logan Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of BitHarvest. "With BitBooster, we're bringing a solution that not only enhances mining efficiency but also makes high-end mining accessible to everyone."

BitBooster is the culmination of BitHarvest’s commitment to quality and innovation. This new program leverages the company's decade-long experience in the cryptocurrency mining industry, integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices. The goal is to democratize access to digital mining, making it more efficient and beneficial for all parties involved.





Image: BitHarvest new office is expected to launch in 2024 Q1

Lenni Herlin, Co-Founder and CTO at BitHarvest, brings his extensive experience as an Ethereum Core Developer and ecosystem architect to the forefront of BitBooster's development. "Our vision at BitHarvest goes beyond conventional mining," Herlin stated. "We are scaling Bitcoin and securing a decentralized world, and BitBooster is a critical step in that journey."

The BitBooster program is built around three core protocols developed by BitHarvest: the BitHash Protocol to enhance mining efficiency, the Proof-of-Calculation Protocol for effective merge mining, and the Bitcoin Blockchain Layer 2 Protocol for secure BTC transfers. These initiatives are set to redefine the standards of digital mining.

Additionally, BitHarvest’s collaboration with global mining farms underlines the company’s commitment to bridging the gap between large-scale mining operations and individual miners. This partnership ensures that both parties can benefit from shared resources, expertise, and innovative technologies.

BitHarvest's entry into the market comes at a crucial time. As digital currencies continue to gain prominence, the need for reliable, efficient, and accessible mining solutions becomes increasingly important. BitBooster, with its focus on user-friendly and environmentally sustainable practices, is poised to meet these challenges head-on.

About BitHarvest:

BitHarvest, headquartered in Wrocław, Poland, is an integrated technology company specializing in blockchain and decentralization. Founded in 2023, it has quickly become a key player in the digital mining sector. BitHarvest adheres to the highest industry standards, ensuring both reliability and innovation in its offerings.

For further information, please visit https://www.bitharvest.io/





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



