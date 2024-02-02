NYCB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) focused on whether New York Community Bancorp and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.



If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a New York Community Bancorp investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-new-york-community-bancorp-inc-investigation-nycb.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

THE COMPANY: New York Community Bancorp is the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. In March of 2023, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) announced that Flagstar Bank had acquired substantially all deposits and some loan portfolios of Signature Bridge Bank, which had failed and been put into receivership by the FDIC.

THE REVELATION: On January 31, 2024, New York Community Bancorp reported its fiscal 2023 results disclosing that it had recorded a $552 million provision for credit losses, up from the $62 million reported the prior quarter. New York Community Bancorp further reported a fourth quarter of 2023 loss of $252 million, compared to net income of $207 million the prior quarter. In doing so, New York Community Bancorp explained that the Signature asset purchase “subject[ed] us to enhanced prudential standards, including risk-based and leverage capital requirements, liquidity standards, requirements for overall risk management and stress testing.” New York Community Bancorp also announced that it was reducing its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share from $0.17.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

