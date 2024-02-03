SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in The Lovesac Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines– LOVE

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Lovesac Company (“Lovesac” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOVE). The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut, and docketed under 23-cv-01640, is n on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lovesac between March 30, 2023 and August 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Lovesac securities during the Class Period, you have until February 20, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

Lovesac designs, manufactures, and sells furniture, marketing its products primarily through the lovesac.com website, as well as through showrooms at top-tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, street locations, and in store pop-up-shops and shopin-shops. The Company also fulfills last mile product delivery services through logistics and transportation carriers.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lovesac did not properly account for last mile shipping and freight expenses; (ii) accordingly, Lovesac’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective and deficient; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, Lovesac overstated its gross profit and operating and net income, as well as understated its shipping and handling costs and accrued freight and shipping expenses, in its previously issued financial statements; (iv) accordingly, Lovesac was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 16, 2023, Lovesac disclosed in an SEC filing that, “[i]n June 2023, the Audit Committee (the ‘Audit Committee’) of the Board of Directors of [Lovesac] . . . commenced an internal investigation related to the recording of last mile shipping expenses, resulting from the discovery of a recorded journal entry in the quarter ended April 30, 2023 to capitalize $2.2 million of shipping expenses that related to the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023.” Lovesac further advised that, “[i]n addition to the aforementioned journal entry, the Company has identified through the investigation certain errors with the methodology used by the Company to calculate the accrual of its last mile freight expenses applicable to the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023 (the ‘Prior Financial Statements’).” Lovesac stated that, “as a result of the identified errors related to last mile freight expenses, the Company believes that previously reported operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million and $1.0 million to $2.0 million, respectively, for fiscal year 2023” and that “[w]hen aggregating this error with other estimated required correcting entries the Company believes that operating income and net income were overstated by approximately $2.0 million to $3.0 million and $1.5 million to $2.5 million, respectively, for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023.” In addition, Lovesac disclosed that it “believes that the identified errors related to the accrual methodology, together with the incorrectly recorded entry related to last mile freight expenses resulted in the overstatement of previously reported operating income and net income of less than $0.5 million, respectively, for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023” and that “[w]hen aggregating these errors with other estimated required correcting entries the Company believes that operating income and net income were overstated by less than $0.5 million, respectively, for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023.”

As a result of the foregoing errors, Lovesac concluded “that [its] financial statements for fiscal year 2023 included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023, management’s report on internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023, the associated audit report and report on internal control over financial reporting of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, Deloitte & Touche LLP . . . , and the Company’s condensed financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.” Accordingly, Lovesac advised that it would restate the flawed financial statements in question.

Following these disclosures, Lovesac’s stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 2.95%, to close at $23.06 per share on August 17, 2023.

