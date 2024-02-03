SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against ON Semiconductor Corporation - ON

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ON Semiconductor Corporation (“onsemi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ON). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether onsemi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until February 12, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired onsemi securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On October 30, 2023, onsemi announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. During an investor earnings call later that day, The Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Hassane El-Khoury disclosed to investors that the Company was “taking a very cautious approach” with its silicone carbide (“SiC”) products due to signs of a weakening demand in the Company’s automotive business segment (which generates between 75% and 90% of the Company’s SiC revenues), while also revealing that the Company would miss its $1 billion 2023 SiC revenue target by approximately $200 million. El-Khoury claimed that the approximately 20% reduction in the Company’s expected SiC revenue was solely attributable to one customer (identified by many analysts as Tesla, Inc.). Chief Financial Officer Thad Trent added that the Company expects “greater sequential declines in industrial and other end markets” as well.

On this news, onsemi’s stock price fell $18.18 per share, or 21.77%, to close at $65.34 per share on October 30, 2023

