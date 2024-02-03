SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Silicon Laboratories Inc. - SLAB

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (“Silicon Labs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLAB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Silicon Labs and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On January 29, 2024, Silicon Labs issued a press release “announc[ing] a one-week delay to its scheduled earnings conference call for the quarter ended on December 30, 2023.” Silicon Labs stated that it “has determined that a material weakness in internal control related to the operation and documentation of certain inventory controls existed as of December 30, 2023” and that “[t]he delay in reporting allows additional time to evaluate the impact, if any, of the material weakness on the company’s financial reporting as of the end of the quarterly period.”

On this news, Silicon Labs’ stock price fell $7.91 per share, or 6.02%, to close at $123.55 per share on January 30, 2024.

