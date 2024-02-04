Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market to surpass USD 6 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) market is poised to be valued at over USD 6 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth can be attributed to technological advancements, military modernization efforts, and the increasing demand for autonomous solutions across various industries. Nations globally are investing in unmanned systems to enhance their defense capabilities, utilizing UGVs for reconnaissance, surveillance, and tactical operations. The ability of UGVs to perform missions that are too hazardous or complex for human involvement, fosters their integration into military strategies. In September 2023, aerospace and defense start-up Arrobot unveiled an Unmanned Guided Vehicle (UGV) for the Armed Forces, specifically designed for logistics, surveillance, and reconnaissance in challenging terrains.

Industries such as agriculture, logistics, and mining leverage UGVs to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs. In agriculture, autonomous vehicles equipped with advanced sensors and precision technology contribute to precision farming practices. Similarly, in logistics and mining, UGVs enhance safety and productivity by navigating through challenging terrains or lethal environments without risking human lives.

Legged UGVs for diverse terrain navigation

Unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) market share from Legged segment is poised for sustained demand through 2032, due to its capacity to overcome challenging terrains and navigate complex environments with unparalleled agility. Unlike wheeled or tracked counterparts, legged UGVs exhibit superior mobility, allowing travel through uneven surfaces, climb obstacles, and adapt to unpredictable landscapes. This agility makes them particularly valuable in military applications, where the ability to navigate urban environments or cross rough terrains is crucial for mission success. Additionally, the legged segment's versatility extends to disaster response scenarios, where these UGVs can maneuver through debris and wreckage more effectively.

Widespread usage of UGVs in commercial applications

The unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) market size from commercial application segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth through 2032, attributed to the transformative impact UGVs have in various industries. The demand for contactless and autonomous solutions escalates in the wake of global events, amplifying the appeal of UGVs in commercial applications. From last-mile delivery to inventory management, UGVs offer solutions that minimize human intervention, ensuring operational continuity.

Collaborative research initiatives to push Europe market growth

Europe unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) market share is touted to surge at a rapid pace through 2032. The region's emphasis on collaborative research initiatives and cross-border partnerships have amplified the adoptiong of UGVs. European countries are strategically investing in these technologies through joint ventures and research collaborations, fostering innovation and creating a conducive environment for market expansion. Additionally, stringent regulatory frameworks in Europe, particularly regarding safety and privacy standards, drive the development of sophisticated UGV systems that adhere to these rigorous requirements.

The major contenders in the global unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) market include General Dynamics Corporation, BAE systems, Textron Systems, Cobham plc, Reheinmetall AG, Elbit Systems, QinetiQ Group Plc, FLIR Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Hexagon AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, HORIBA MIRA Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A, Howe & Howe Technologies Inc., and L3harris Corporation.

