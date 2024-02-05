Barley Market to reach $69.9 Mn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The barley market valuation is expected to exceed USD 69.9 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Advancements in breeding techniques, increasing demand for whole grains, and the introduction of new barley breeds will accelerate business growth over 2024–2032. Continuous innovation in breeding methods enhances crop characteristics, while the growing preference for whole grains in a health-conscious society boosts market demand. The launch of new barley varieties aligns with evolving consumer preferences, collectively contributing to the market expansion.

For instance, in 2023, Highland Specialty Grains launched novel barley varieties, showcasing their expertise in breeding barley and other specialty grains. The company now offers improved hullless barley options, boasting enhanced features such as increased protein content and higher levels of beta-glucan. This launch enhances market competitiveness by offering advanced nutritional benefits and diverse application possibilities, contributing to the overall strength of the industry.

The barley market from the whole grain segment will gain a considerable revenue share till 2032,due to growing consumer preference for healthier dietary choices. With its rich nutritional profile, including high fiber content and essential vitamins, whole grain barley gains prominence. Increasing awareness of its potential health benefits, coupled with a rising trend toward whole foods, will position this segment as a major contributor to the overall market share in the evolving landscape of barley consumption.

The barley market from the food segment is projected to witness a substantial upswing through 2032, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its nutritional benefits. Barley's versatility in various food products, such as breakfast cereals, soups, and bakery items, contributes to its growing popularity. Additionally, the rising demand for health-conscious choices and the grain's rich fiber content will position the food segment as a key player in shaping the barley industry's trajectory.

Asia Pacific barley market will register a notable CAGR from 2024 to 2032, attributed to evolving dietary preferences and the increasing popularity of barley-based products. Factors such as rising health consciousness and the grain's versatility in culinary applications contribute to this regional dominance. With a growing demand for nutritious and sustainable food choices, APAC will emerge as a pivotal contributor, shaping the trajectory of the barley industry on a global scale.

Key players operating in the barley market include Soufflet Group, Malt Products Corp, Malteurop Groupe, Maltexco S.A., Cargill, Crisp Malting Group, Grain Millers Inc., GrainCorp Limited, Boortmalt Group, Muntons Plc, and Bries Malt & Ingredients Co.

Companies are strategically expanding their barley industry share through various initiatives. Investments in sustainable farming practices, technological advancements in cultivation, and the development of innovative barley-based products contribute to their growth. Additionally, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and effective supply chain management further enhance their competitive position. As these players navigate dynamic market forces, their proactive approaches continue to redefine industry standards and secure a larger market share.

For instance, in 2023, Beneo unveiled a new addition to its functional-fiber lineup, introducing Orafti ß-fit, a natural wholegrain barley flour enriched with 20% beta-glucans. This clean-label ingredient enhances the company's portfolio of functional fibers, providing a nutritious and natural option for various applications.

