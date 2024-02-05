Christina Lake Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT:CLB) (the “Company” or “Christina Lake Cannabis” or “CLC”), a leading producer of high quality extracts and sun grown cannabis, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on February 2, 2024.



A total of 69,708,588 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 53.16% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business presented at the Meeting, including the re-election of all director nominees as follows: Joel Dumaresq, Salvatore Milia, Nicco Dehaan, Mervin Boychuk, Gil Playford and James McMillan. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of the Company's auditor, DMCL LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, and the renewal of the Company’s rolling stock option plan and restricted share unit plan for a further three years in accordance with the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.

Christina Lake Cannabis is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It has secured a standard cultivation license and corresponding processing amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development license (early 2020). Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. Christina Lake Cannabis also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal site. CLC focuses its production on creating high quality extracts and distillate for its B2B client base with proprietary strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation to enhance extraction quality.

