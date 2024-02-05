Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with BTC Pixel War & BTCBOT to Offer Seamless User Experience

SINGAPORE, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that BTC Pixel War & BTCBOT has successfully integrated with OKX Wallet to offer users a seamless experience.



BTC Pixel War is a gamified platform that allows users to color pixels on a vast canvas and earn rewards in satoshis. BTCBOT is a trading tool that executes customizable automated trading strategies for Bitcoin and stablecoins. By integrating with OKX Wallet, users can now easily connect their wallet to access BTC Pixel War for fun gameplay and earning opportunities as well as utilize advanced trading automation on BTCBOT.

The collaboration with BTC Pixel War & BTCBOT underscores OKX Wallet's commitment to provide easy access to the expansive Web3 ecosystem spanning over 60 chains and rollups. As a versatile crypto wallet designed for multiple platforms including web and mobile, OKX Wallet offers users self-custody along with seamless interaction with dApps across various chains without needing to manually switch wallets.

Leverage the power of OKX Wallet to access BTC Pixel War for gameplay and rewards as well as utilize advanced trading bots on BTCBOT. Experience the future of finance with OKX Wallet. For more information, visit www.okx.com/web3

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

