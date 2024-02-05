Data Integration Market Set to Soar Past USD 29.66 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Data Integration market , increasing adoption of real-time data integration solutions to support instantaneous decision-making and enhance operational efficiency. The rising prominence of self-service data integration tools empowers non-technical users to integrate data, reducing IT dependency and accelerating data-driven initiatives are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Integration Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 59

Figures - 77

Data integration is the process of combining data from different sources into a single, unified view. This can be a complex task, especially when dealing with large and complex data sets. Data integration tools can help to automate this process and make it more efficient.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/data-integration-market

Prominent Players in Data Integration Market

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Oracle

Informatica

Talend

Denodo

Precisely

Software AG

Tibco

Salesforce

Qlik

Actian

Information Builders

Cisco Systems

SAS Institute

HVR Software

Syncsort

Pitney Bowes

Kony

Dell Boomi

Axon Data

Matillion

Data Integration Tools Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Data integration tools dominate the global online market as it continue to evolve with innovations in data mapping, transformation, and connectivity capabilities. This makes them essential for addressing complex data integration challenges.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/data-integration-market

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, business intelligence (BI) and analytics is the leading segment as organizations across various industries increasingly invest in BI and analytics to gain actionable insights from their data. Effective data integration is essential for aggregating and harmonizing data from diverse sources, enabling better decision-making and data-driven strategies.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a significant emphasis on technological advancements. The United States and Canada have robust IT infrastructure and connectivity, essential for data integration processes. This infrastructure supports the implementation of data integration solutions in various industries.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Data Integration market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the significant players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Data Integration.

Key Developments in Data Integration Market

Informatica Inc., a provider of data integration software and services to various enterprises, announced a strategic partnership with Oracle. The collaboration aims to enhance corporate connectivity and automation, facilitating the rapid modernization of APIs, applications, data, and business processes.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/data-integration-market

Key Questions Answered in Data Integration Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Digital Mining Market

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market

Global Passenger Information System Market

Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market

Global Cloud ITSM Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com