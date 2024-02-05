Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 29 January 2024 - 02 February 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 5:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,819,374
|12.04
|58,036,434
|29 January 2024
|113,987
|12.44
|1,417,782
|30 January 2024
|141,100
|12.49
|1,762,565
|31 January 2024
|150,000
|12.57
|1,885,320
|01 February 2024
|150,000
|12.48
|1,871,460
|02 February 2024
|124,877
|12.42
|1,551,359
|Total, week number 5
|679,964
|12.48
|8,488,486
|Accumulated under the program
|5,499,338
|12.10
|66.524.920
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 4,882,004 own shares corresponding to 0.32 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Press:
Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711
