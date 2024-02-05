DC-DC Converter Market Forecast to 2028: Significant Growth Projected Driven by Electric Buses Adoption and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DC-DC converter Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DC-DC converter market is witnessing a substantial uptick, primarily driven by the rise in adoption of electric buses and technological advancements across various sectors.

According to the report, the market is projected to expand its value significantly, growing from $11.6 billion in 2023 to an estimated $12.99 billion by the year 2024. With a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%, the sector is gearing up for a substantial contribution to the global economy.

The Key Findings of the Report Include:

Expansion of DC-DC converter applications across industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, IT and telecommunications, aerospace, and defense.

Shift towards high-powered designs with further segmentation based on input voltages and output powers.

Increased market presence and innovation by leading companies, including the introduction of rugged non-isolated DC-DC converters for harsh environments.

The strategic acquisition of Infineon Technologies' DC-DC converter business by Micross Components Inc., underscoring the importance of strategic market movements.

Continuous R&D leading to the introduction of advanced products like Rohm Semiconductor's new buck DC/DC converter IC with unmatched load response technology for automotive systems.

Within the market's scope, the demand for efficient and reliable power conversion solutions underpins the need for advanced DC-DC converters. These converters are essential components in managing power distribution, particularly in applications where power efficiency and reliability are non-negotiable, such as in electric vehicles and sophisticated computing systems.

Regional Market Analysis



The research report highlights North America as the leading region in the DC-DC converter market as of 2023, with significant contributions expected to continue. Alongside North America, the report includes extensive coverage of other pivotal regions, including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The analysis within these geographic regions provides a granular view of market dynamics, enabling stakeholders to identify regional trends and opportunities.

Market Segmentation and Dynamics



The report delves deep into various market segments, including isolated and non-isolated converters, differentiating them by usage, functionality, and the sectors they cater to. Key market dynamics, such as the growing electrification of the automotive industry and the rising demand for power efficiency, are examined to provide an in-depth understanding of the factors driving the market growth.

This market research report serves as a vital tool for entities operating within the DC-DC converter domain, offering actionable insights that help in strategic decision-making and identifying growth areas. It reflects a clear view of the current market landscape and postulates informed predictions on future market developments, enabling businesses to aptly position themselves in this evolving market.

The detailed study provides an invaluable resource for anyone looking to gain a comprehensive understanding of the DC-DC converter market, its trajectory, innovations, and the competitive landscape through 2024.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Delta Electronics Inc.

Vicor Corporation

TDK-Lambda Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Cincon Electronics Co. Ltd.

RECOM Power GmbH

Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG

Traco Electronic AG

Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Lambda Corporation

Flex Ltd.

CET Technology

Karl Kruse GmbH & Co. KG

Epic Power

Tri-Mag LLC

Yuan Dean Scientific Co. Ltd.

XP Power Ltd.

Bel Fuse Inc.

CUI Inc.

Ericsson Power Modules AB

