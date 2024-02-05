Global Air Cargo Services Market: Forecasts High CAGR of 6.50% from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Cargo Services Market (2023-2028) by Service Type, Type, Destination, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication providing a thorough analysis of the Global Air Cargo Services Market has been released, indicating promising expansion, with the market’s estimated growth forecasted at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2023 to 2028. This study profiles dynamic factors, market trends, and the substantial impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

The comprehensive report reveals that the air cargo market valuation is anticipated to rise from USD 61.79 billion in 2023 to reach USD 84.66 billion by 2028. A key driver of this growth is the burgeoning e-commerce industry, which has seen a marked increase in average transaction volumes and catalyzed substantial digitalization in retail operations globally.

A critical sector contributing to this growth trajectory is International Air Cargo, with heightened demand for fast and secure delivery of high-value, high-volume shipments, elevating the Americas region as the market leader. This segment’s dominance is further bolstered by significant investments in air freight aircraft fleets, aiming to cater to a rapidly expanding international logistics demand.

Key Market Segment Insights

The regular service type of air cargo leads revenue generation, spurred by expanding air freight fleets.

Air freight, especially express shipping services, holds the largest market share within the type segment, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in engaging efficiently in international trade.

Third-party logistics is identified as the major end-user, spearheading market share due to outsourcing trends in global transportation and logistics.

Challenges persist within the industry, with air cargo services navigating competition from alternative transportation modes and managing high operating costs. However, the niche segment for air transportation of pharmaceuticals and perishables highlights the crucial role of air freight in delivering time-sensitive and temperature-controlled goods.

The dynamic market landscape is characterized by recent strategic developments such as expansion moves by IAG Cargo in the Asia Pacific region and significant fleet acquisitions by DHL Express, enhancing their global aviation network resilience.

The report employs a refined Competitive Quadrant methodology, assessing companies on an array of key metrics, including market performance and industry position. This approach, together with an Ansoff Analysis, establishes a strategic framework for companies seeking growth within the Global Air Cargo Services Market.

With a focus on essential geographical markets and segmentation by service type, destination, type, end-user, and more, the report presents an indispensable tool for stakeholders in the air cargo sector to navigate the ever-evolving industry landscape and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Methodical Market Evaluation for Strategic Industry Insights

The research provides a penetrating market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and PESTLE Analysis, ensuring a deep understanding of the competitive environment and external factors influencing the market. It delves into the regulatory landscape across diverse geographies to inform and safeguard strategic decisions within this industry sector. Unique to this report is an Impact Analysis segment that aides stakeholders in assessing and strategizing around market fluctuations and risks.

Complete with historical contexts, current market sizes, and projections, this newly added report on the Global Air Cargo Services Market offers an in-depth understanding of the parent industry and ensures a competitive edge for those seeking to strengthen their market presence.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 201 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value ($) in 2023 $61.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value ($) by 2028 $84.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Highlights of the Report

1. Comprehensive Understanding of the Market

In-depth Report Description

Clear Study Objectives

Precise Market Definition

Insight into the Currency Used

Consideration of Multiple Years

Language Accessibility

Identification of Key Stakeholders

2. Robust Research Methodology

Transparent Research Process

Thorough Data Collection and Validation Secondary Research Primary Research Analyst's Models

Accurate Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach

Assumptions and Limitations Acknowledged

3. Executive Summary for Quick Insights

Introduction to Market Dynamics

Comprehensive Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook

4. Dynamic Market Overview

Impact Analysis

Key Drivers Growing Popularity of Air-Freight Services Expansion in E-commerce Industry Rising Demand from Just-In-Time Manufacturers

Noteworthy Restraints High Cost Associated with Air-Freight Solution Competition from Other Transport Modes

Lucrative Opportunities Infrastructural Development for Enhanced Accessibility Liberalization of Rules in Aviation Industry Increased Demand for Time-Sensitive Materials

Existing Challenges Security Concerns



5. Holistic Market Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Comprehensive Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Thorough PESTEL Analysis

Insightful Impact of Covid-19

Strategic Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6. Detailed Market Segmentation

By Service Type (Express, Regular)

By Type (Air Mail, Air Freight)

By Destination (Domestic, International)

By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Third-Party Logistics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Other End Users)

7. Regional Analysis

Americas' Air Cargo Services Market Exploration of Key Countries

Europe's Air Cargo Services Market Detailed Insights into European Nations

Middle East and Africa's Air Cargo Services Market In-Depth Exploration of MEA Region

APAC's Air Cargo Services Market Comprehensive Analysis of Asian-Pacific Region



8. Competitive Landscape

Comprehensive Competitive Quadrant

Detailed Market Share Analysis

9. Company Profiles

In-Depth Insight into Key Market Players

Company Overview, Snapshot, Product Overview, Business Overview

SWOT Analysis for Strategic Decision-Making

Recent Developments for Updated Insights

Companies Mentioned

Able Aerospace Services Inc.

Air Cargo Carriers, LLC

ATA Freight

BCR Australia Pty. Ltd.

Cargolux Airlines International SA

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.

China Airlines Cargo

Coyote Logistics

DHL Aviation

Emirates SkyCargo

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Express Air Freight

FedEx Corp.

Hellman Worldwide Logistics

Lufthansa Cargo Ag

Nippon Express

Quehenberger Logistics

Singapore Airlines Cargo

UKR SHIPPING LLC

UPS Airlines





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuhmwt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment