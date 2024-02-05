Global Amino Acids Market: Projected to Reach USD 39.43 Billion by 2028 Amidst Rising Health Awareness

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Amino Acids Market (2023-2028) by Product, Raw Material, Livestock in Animal Feed, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis of the Global Amino Acids Market reveals a robust projection of growth within this sector. Rising public awareness surrounding the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and the therapeutic applications of amino acids in health supplements is driving market expansion. The market is set to burgeon from its current valuation of USD 26.59 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 39.43 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.20%.



Market Dynamics

The Amino Acids Market is experiencing a surge, primarily fueled by their growing incorporation in functional foods, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals amidst heightened demand for wellness products. The market is also benefiting from significant consumption in animal feed, further spurred by increasing protein intake recommendations.

L-Glutamate and Plant-Based Products Take Center Stage

In terms of product type, L-Glutamate has led the market, extensively utilized as a flavor enhancer and feed additive, thanks to its versatile application in various industries. On the raw material front, a shifting preference toward plant-based ingredients has seen the highest market share due to the growing consumer demand for natural and organic products.

Geographic Insights

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region currently dominates and is further projected to be a significant growth contributor, attributed to countries like China that have noted a substantial uptick in meat consumption and nutritional supplements.

Industry Challenges

Despite the promising outlook, the industry faces challenges, including price volatility in raw materials such as soybean, wheat, and maize. Additionally, intense competition among market players and the presence of counterfeit products pose threats to market integrity.

Strategic Developments

Key market developments such as the launch of pioneering supplements incorporating essential amino acids and natural flavor ingredients underline the market’s innovative trajectory, set to solidify the strategic positioning of its chief constituents.

Market Segmentation

Product: Essential and Non-Essential Amino Acids

Raw Material: Plant-Based and Animal Based

Livestock in Animal Feed: Swine, Poultry, Cattle, and Others

Application: Animal Feed, Food & Dietary Supplements, and Pharmaceuticals

Geography: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific

The report also includes a competitive analysis using proprietary tools to evaluate and interpret the market's direction and player positioning, focusing on strategy and market performance.

With thorough evaluations following various analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, the Ansoff Matrix, and more, the report presents a roadmap for market participants, outlining potential pathways for growth and strategies to harness market opportunities.

This analysis of the Global Amino Acids Market is designed to provide market participants with an inclusive understanding of industry dynamics, forecast trends, and the competitive landscape to navigate the market with strategic efficacy.

Highlighting Market Potential

As the market for amino acids witnesses an upswing, driven by health consciousness and increasing demand for functional food and supplements, industry stakeholders are poised to maximize this growth potential.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value ($) in 2023 $26.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value ($) by 2028 $39.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

