GMP Cell Banking Service Market projected to reach USD 2,147.04 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " GMP Cell Banking Service Market ” , By Cell Type (Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian, Stem Cell, Others), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organization) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global GMP Cell Banking Service Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 874.01 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 2,147.04 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 13.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Cell Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW WuXi AppTec Charles River Laboratories Sample of Companies Covered Eurofins Scientific Merck KGaA Lonza

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Cell Banking Service Market encompasses a vital segment within the biopharmaceutical industry, providing essential services for the storage and maintenance of master cell banks (MCBs) and working cell banks (WCBs) compliant with rigorous regulatory standards. This market is characterized by the increasing demand for advanced biologics and cell-based therapies, driving the need for reliable cell banking solutions to ensure product quality, safety, and consistency. Key players in the market offer a range of services including cell line characterization, cell line storage, and distribution, catering to the diverse needs of biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic institutions engaged in drug development and bioprocessing. Factors such as stringent regulatory requirements, technological advancements in cell culture techniques, and growing investments in biopharmaceutical R&D contribute to the steady growth and evolution of the GMP Cell Banking Service Market.

Major vendors in the global GMP Cell Banking Service Market:

WuXi AppTec

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Merck KGaA

Lonza

SGS Life Sciences Ltd.

ViruSure

Austrianova

Goodwin Biotechnology

Paragon Bioservices

Bio Reliance

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher

BSL Bioservice

Cleancells

Covance

Growing Biopharmaceutical Sector

The growing biopharmaceutical sector serves as a significant driver for the expansion of the GMP Cell Banking Service Market due to its reliance on advanced biologics and cell-based therapies. With an increasing focus on personalized medicine and novel treatment modalities, biopharmaceutical companies are continually developing innovative therapeutics that require precise cell line development and banking services to ensure product quality, safety, and efficacy. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the aging population, further amplifies the demand for biopharmaceuticals, thereby fueling the need for reliable GMP-compliant cell banking solutions. As biopharmaceutical companies strive to accelerate drug development pipelines and bring new therapies to market, the importance of robust cell banking services becomes paramount, driving sustained growth in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Complexity of Cell-Based Therapies

Growing Demand for Gene and Cell Therapies

The growing trend towards personalized medicine

Opportunities:

Advancement in Drug Delivery Technologies

Surge in demand for Personalized Medicine and Gene Therapy

The Rising Demand For GMP Compliant Services

The rising demand for GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) compliant services is a notable trend propelling the growth of the GMP Cell Banking Service Market. This trend is primarily driven by stringent regulatory requirements governing the biopharmaceutical industry, necessitating adherence to rigorous quality standards throughout the drug development and manufacturing process. As biopharmaceutical companies increasingly prioritize regulatory compliance to ensure product safety and efficacy, the demand for GMP-compliant cell banking services surges. These services play a crucial role in supporting biopharmaceutical firms in achieving regulatory approval by providing comprehensive solutions for the storage, characterization, and distribution of master cell banks (MCBs) and working cell banks (WCBs) in compliance with GMP guidelines. Consequently, the market witnesses sustained growth as companies seek reliable partners offering expertise in GMP-compliant cell banking services to navigate the complex regulatory landscape effectively.

North America dominates the market for GMP Cell Banking Service Market.

North America has emerged as a dominant force in the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Cell Banking Service Market primarily due to several factors. Firstly, the region boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure, including state-of-the-art research facilities and regulatory frameworks that prioritize safety and quality standards, thereby fostering a conducive environment for cell banking services. Secondly, a robust biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry presence in North America has propelled the demand for GMP-compliant cell banking services to support drug development, clinical trials, and bio manufacturing processes. Additionally, North America benefits from a strong ecosystem of academic institutions, biotech startups, and established companies, facilitating collaboration and innovation in cell therapy and regenerative medicine. Combined, these factors position North America at the forefront of the GMP Cell Banking Service Market, driving its dominance in the global landscape.

Mammalian Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the Cell Type segment categorized into Mammalian, Microbial, Insect, Yeast, Avian, Stem Cell, Others. Hospitals has a major share in the GMP Cell Banking Service Market. The mammalian cell type segment holds the major share. This dominance can be attributed to several factors. Mammalian cells, including human cells, are widely utilized in biopharmaceutical production, particularly for the development of cell-based therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant proteins. These cells offer significant advantages such as the ability to produce complex proteins with post-translational modifications essential for therapeutic efficacy. Moreover, mammalian cell lines are extensively employed in preclinical and clinical studies, necessitating reliable and compliant cell banking services to ensure product safety, consistency, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and the development of advanced therapies further fuel the demand for mammalian cell banking services, reinforcing its position as the leading segment in the GMP Cell Banking Service Market.

Segmentations Analysis of GMP Cell Banking Service Market: -

By Cell Type Mammalian Microbial Insect Yeast Avian Stem Cell Others

By End User Biopharmaceutical Companies Contract Manufacturing Organization

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



