Blood Group Typing Market revenue to hit USD 2 Billion by 2033, says Research Nester

New York , Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood group typing market size is slated to expand at 7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 2 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of USD 1 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed primarily to the rising prevalence of blood cancer worldwide such as leukemia and lymphoma, rising cases of chronic disorders that need regular blood transfusions such as anemia, and cancer, and the growing old age population as bone marrow of geriatrics cannot replenish blood that is lost. The rising prevalence of these diseases is anticipated to generate a high demand for blood group typing in the healthcare sector.

According to the American Cancer Society, in the year 2022, 60,650 new cases of leukemia were diagnosed, 24,000 people died from leukemia, and 20,050 cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) were reported in the United States. In addition to the aforementioned factor, the rise in the number of donations across the world is estimated to increase blood group typing procedures in the healthcare sector. Also, the high prevalence of accidents, injuries, and trauma that led to massive blood transfusion as a treatment is anticipated to bring more positive opportunities for the blood group typing market over the next years. Moreover, rising demand for blood and blood-related products is expected to drive global blood group typing industry growth during the forecast period.





Blood Group Typing Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The blood banks segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate

Increasing Prenatal Testing across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

To prevent hemolytic anemia in newborns during pregnancy (HDN), blood typing tests are very important during pregnancy. Hence, the rising demand for prenatal testing during pregnancy is expected to higher the adoption of blood group typing during the forecast period. For instance, 86% of pregnancies generally involve invasive diagnostic testing. As of 2019, in Taiwan trisomy 21 and 18 are found at a rate of 96% and 98%, respectively, compared to 74% and 82% in 2006. An individual with thalassemia has less hemoglobin than the average person due to an inherited blood disorder. Thus, for timely diagnosis of thalassemia and treatment, blood group typing technologies are anticipated to grow considerably over the next few years. It was observed that around the world, approximately 4.5 out of every 10,000 live births are affected by this disease. As a result of heavy blood loss during road traffic accidents, there is a surge in the demand for blood transfusions, which is projected to positively impact the blood group typing market. Around 1.3 million people die each year in road traffic accidents globally, according to the World Health Organization. The market is further driven by blood donor screening requirements, technological advancements, healthcare expenditure, forensic applications, and growing awareness.

Blood Group Typing Industry: Regional Overview

The global blood group typing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Blood Transfusions and Organ Transplants to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The blood group typing market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The demand for blood transfusions remains consistently high in North America, driven by medical procedures, surgeries, and trauma cases. Accurate blood group typing is crucial to ensure compatibility between donors and recipients, driving the need for advanced blood typing technologies. The American Red Cross estimates that every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed daily in the country. The prevalence of chronic diseases in North America increases the requirement for medical interventions, including blood transfusions. Patients with chronic conditions often undergo frequent transfusions, emphasizing the importance of precise blood group typing for safe and effective treatments. Blood group typing plays a crucial role in prenatal care, helping identify potential issues related to Rh incompatibility between the mother and fetus. As awareness of the importance of prenatal testing grows, the demand for blood group typing services increases.

Increasing Public Awareness and Health Education to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific blood group typing market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. Active public awareness campaigns contribute to a more informed and health-conscious population in the Asia-Pacific region. Individuals who understand the significance of blood group typing may be more inclined to undergo voluntary testing, supporting the growth of the market. Blood group typing finds applications in forensic science in the Asia-Pacific region, aiding law enforcement agencies in criminal investigations, paternity testing, and victim identification. The integration of blood typing in forensic practices supports the overall demand for these services. The Asia-Pacific region witnesses a substantial demand for blood transfusions, driven by a growing population, increasing incidence of accidents, and a rising number of medical procedures. Accurate blood group typing is imperative to ensure safe and compatible transfusions, fostering the growth of the blood group typing market. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the Asia-Pacific region accounts for a significant portion of global blood transfusion needs, with millions of units required annually.

Blood Group Typing Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Other

Amongst these segments, the blood banks segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The segmental growth is attributed to the rising number of blood donation banks and centers, increasing organ transplantations, organ replacement surgeries, and growing C-sections around the globe. For instance, there are about 13,300 blood centers in 169 countries that reported collecting about 106 million blood donations worldwide. Moreover, increasing blood donation campaigns, and government initiatives to raise awareness about donating blood are expected to augment segment growth over the forecast period. The continuous demand for blood transfusions due to medical procedures, surgeries, trauma, and various medical conditions is a primary driver for blood banks. Blood banks are essential in meeting the ongoing need for compatible and safe blood products, ensuring that healthcare facilities have an adequate supply to address patient requirements. Blood banks are critical components of emergency preparedness, responding to unforeseen events such as accidents, natural disasters, and mass casualties.

Blood Group Typing Segmentation by Test Type

ABO

Antigen

Antibody Screening

Cross Matching

HLA

Amongst these segments, the antibody screening segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The increasing incidence of blood transfusions globally is a primary driver for the antibody screening segment. As the demand for safe and compatible blood products rises, the need for robust screening processes, including antibody screening, becomes crucial to prevent adverse reactions and ensure patient safety. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 118.4 million blood donations are collected globally each year. With the awareness of transfusion-related complications, including hemolytic reactions, graft-versus-host disease, and transfusion-related acute lung injury, the importance of thorough antibody screening becomes evident. The antibody screening segment is instrumental in identifying potential risks and mitigating complications associated with blood transfusions. The growing number of organ transplantation procedures worldwide contributes to the demand for antibody screening. This screening is essential to identify pre-existing antibodies in recipients that may lead to organ rejection, guiding healthcare professionals in managing the transplantation process more effectively.

Blood Group Typing Segmentation by Product

Consumable

Instrument

Service

Blood Group Typing Segmentation by Technique

Assay

PCR

Microarray

Massively Parallel Sequencing

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global blood group typing market that are profiled by Research Nester are Seegene Inc., QuidelOrtho Corporation, Rapid Labs Ltd, BAG Health Care GmbH, Quotient Suisse SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Grifols, S.A., Immucor Inc., Novacyt Group., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Blood Group Typing Market

QuidelOrtho Corporation has completed a merger between Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc to create QuidelOrtho, one of the leaders in invitro diagnostics.

Seegene Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in biotechnology, have announced a partnership to develop diagnostic testing products for the American market.

