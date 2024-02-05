Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market Size To Exceed USD 834.2 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 3.1%

New York, United States , Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market Size is to Grow from USD 614.7 Million in 2023 to USD 834.2 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the projected period.





Polydicyclopentadiene is made by polymerizing low-viscosity DCPD monomer in low-pressure processes, which allows for shorter cycle times and less expensive molds. Furthermore, PDCPD is excellent at replicating surface features for aesthetic applications. Polydicyclopentadiene is commonly used in the automotive, pipeline, and construction industries due to its high strength and rigidity. Polydicyclopentadiene is both thermally and chemically stable at high temperatures, as well as UV- and highly resistant. Polydicyclopentadiene is also used in a variety of other applications that require a strong, corrosion-resistant, large, and visually appealing material. PDCPD is widely used in the engineered materials industry and durable goods manufacturing for a variety of purposes. Increasing automotive production will boost the global polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) market forward during the forecast period. Polydicyclopentadiene is widely used in the automotive industry to produce automotive components such as body panels, bumpers, and other components for trucks, buses, and tractors due to its excellent properties such as high tensile strength, impact strength, flexural properties, and others. The automotive industry is expanding in a number of regions as industrialization and population growth continue. Thus, as automotive production increases, so will the demand for polydicyclopentadiene for the manufacture of automotive components, driving the polydicyclopentadiene market during the forecast period. Polydicyclopentadiene has several disadvantages that have limited its use in industry. Many of these stems from the polymer's lack of chemical functionality.

COVID-19 Impact

The Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly altered the landscape of the construction industry in recent weeks, as governmental restrictions, supply chain challenges, and increased job site safety protocols spread across multiple regions. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the construction industry, which is facing a number of challenges, including contractual obligations, resource availability, deliverables, health and safety measures, and project delays or cancellations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Grade (Industrial Grade, Medical Grade, Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Agriculture, Construction, Chemical, Healthcare, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The industrial grade segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on the grade, the global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) market is classified into human serum Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD), recombinant gas scrubber, and bovine serum Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD). Among these, industrial grade segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising demand for lightweight materials, expanding applications in a variety of industries, and an increase in global infrastructure projects. The market's positive outlook is also supported by ongoing R&D efforts to improve the material's properties and investigate new applications.

The construction segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) market is segmented into therapeutics, diagnostics, and research. Among these, the construction segment holds the significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. This increase is due to the growing use of polydicyclopentadiene in the building and construction industries for the manufacture of construction equipment such as scaffolding, access doors, and so on. Polydicyclopentadiene is extremely recyclable and adaptable.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America will hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the region's growing building and construction sector. Polydicyclopentadiene has been used in building and construction due to its superior mechanical and anti-corrosion properties. Furthermore, building and construction activities are growing as a result of various government initiatives, such as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) market include ExxonMobil Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Shell Chemicals, Polirim S.r.l., Sojitz Corporation, Osborne Industries Inc., Sinoven Biopolymers Inc., Core Molding Technologies, OTIS TRADA Plastics Technologie, and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market, Grade Analysis

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Others

Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market, End-Use Industry Analysis

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction

Chemical

Healthcare

Others

Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Rest of South America

