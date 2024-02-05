Joe Parent, Head of Learning for Fierce, Inc, Talks with Edward J. Beltran, of Pulse Experience Podcast

Beverly Hills, CA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Pulse Experience Podcast

Joe Parent, Head of Learning for Fierce, Inc and Pulse by Fierce CEO Edward J. Beltran discuss the Pulse app's ability to lower stress levels and increase productivity by helping coachees achieve intimacy, clear communication, and healthy boundaries.

The concept of accountability becomes more complex for professionals in leadership positions. As Parent's coachee discovered in the session featured in this episode, feeling accountable not only for one's own actions but also for the actions of others can lead to hidden stress. Parent's coachee, a high-performing individual contributor, had to navigate being part of a team.

Though Parent's coachee described himself as self-aware, he uncovered hidden microstressors with the help of the Pulse app. According to Parent, the coachee had "growing concerns and frustrations" about his colleagues on the sales team. His reaction, which Beltran agrees can be common, was to feel that he had to pick up the slack. "That will start to wear on you," Parent says. "He was feeling the weight."

Parent points out that feeling responsible for the actions of others can lead to hard conversations. But, in a "fast-paced, high stakes environment" like sales, it can be challenging to make time and space for them. Parent's coachee realized that he needed to initiate communication in order to give valuable feedback. Ultimately, these conversations allowed him to share insight into the organization and connect emotionally with his team-members.





