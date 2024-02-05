Night Creams Market to surpass USD 14.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2031: Transparency Market Research Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global night creams market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for night creams is estimated to reach US$ 14.2 billion by the end of 2031.

A prominent driver is the psychological aspect of night skincare rituals. Brands are increasingly emphasizing the therapeutic and calming effects of night creams, incorporating aromatherapy and calming scents to enhance the overall nighttime skincare experience. This emotional connection resonates with consumers seeking not just functional benefits but a holistic approach to skincare.

The advent of inclusivity and diversity is transforming the market. Brands are recognizing the diverse skin tones and textures among consumers, leading to formulations that cater to a broader range of skin types. Inclusivity extends to addressing specific concerns faced by different ethnicities, offering night creams that target hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and texture.

The rising awareness of blue light protection is an emerging trend. With increased screen time, especially before bedtime, night creams with ingredients designed to counteract the effects of blue light exposure gain traction. This addresses a contemporary concern tied to modern lifestyle habits, making it an impactful driver in the evolving night creams market.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Anti-aging creams dominate the night creams market, with a surge in demand for targeted solutions addressing aging and skincare concerns.

Online retailers lead the night creams market, providing consumers convenient access and a diverse range of products from various brands.

Premium night creams lead the market, offering advanced formulations and luxury ingredients, reflecting a consumer preference for enhanced skincare experiences.

Night Creams Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growth driven by night creams with innovative ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, offering targeted solutions for aging, hydration, and skin renewal.

Rising demand for personalized night creams, tailored to address individual skin concerns, drives innovation and product differentiation.

Increasing consumer preference for clean beauty fosters the development of night creams with natural and organic formulations, reflecting a focus on skin health and sustainability.

K-beauty trends influence the market with a surge in demand for multifunctional night creams, emphasizing hydration, brightening, and anti-aging properties inspired by Asian skincare routines.

Growing online beauty platforms and e-commerce channels play a pivotal role, providing consumers convenient access to a wide range of night creams and driving market expansion.

Global Night Creams Market: Regional Profile

The global night creams market finds prominence in North America , driven by a mature skincare culture and a discerning consumer base. Industry leaders like Olay and Neutrogena dominate the region, offering a variety of night creams catering to diverse skin concerns.

, driven by a mature skincare culture and a discerning consumer base. Industry leaders like Olay and Neutrogena dominate the region, offering a variety of night creams catering to diverse skin concerns. Europe stands as a key player in the global night creams market, characterized by a strong emphasis on natural and organic formulations. Brands like Nivea and La Roche-Posay lead with products addressing specific skincare needs. The region's beauty-conscious consumers drive demand for premium and specialized night creams.

stands as a key player in the global night creams market, characterized by a strong emphasis on natural and organic formulations. Brands like Nivea and La Roche-Posay lead with products addressing specific skincare needs. The region's beauty-conscious consumers drive demand for premium and specialized night creams. The Asia Pacific emerges as a dynamic hub for the global night creams market, propelled by growing skincare awareness and the influence of K-beauty trends. Countries like South Korea and Japan, home to brands like Laneige and SK-II, lead with innovative formulations and a focus on skin hydration. The region's consumers seek multifunctional night creams, incorporating traditional ingredients and advanced technologies.

Night Creams Market: Competitive Landscape

The night creams market thrives in a competitive landscape with industry leaders like Olay, L'Oréal, and Estée Lauder setting the benchmark. These giants dominate with established brand trust, innovative formulations, and global reach. Emerging players, such as The Ordinary and Kiehl's, challenge the status quo with unique ingredients and targeted solutions.

The market is characterized by a constant influx of new entrants, emphasizing natural and organic formulations. Strategic partnerships, endorsements from skincare experts, and a focus on diverse consumer needs underscore the dynamic nature of the night creams market as companies vie for market share in the ever-evolving skincare industry. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Shiseido Company

Estee Lauder Companies

Clinique Laboratories LLC

L’Oréal Paris

Procter & Gamble

Unilever PLC

VLCC Healthcare Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

Product Portfolio

Shiseido Company , a beauty industry pioneer, offers a diverse product portfolio, including skincare, makeup, and fragrances. Renowned for innovation, Shiseido combines cutting-edge technology with Japanese aesthetics to create premium beauty solutions, reflecting a commitment to timeless elegance and skincare excellence.

, a beauty industry pioneer, offers a diverse product portfolio, including skincare, makeup, and fragrances. Renowned for innovation, Shiseido combines cutting-edge technology with Japanese aesthetics to create premium beauty solutions, reflecting a commitment to timeless elegance and skincare excellence. Clinique Laboratories, LLC, a trailblazer in dermatologist-developed skincare, offers a specialized product range. Focused on clean formulations and allergy-tested solutions, Clinique's commitment to customized skincare addresses individual needs, ensuring healthy, radiant skin for all.

Night Creams Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Moisturizing Creams

Skin Whitening Creams

Anti-aging Creams

Others

By Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Drug Stores

Others

By Price

Premium

Mass

By Source

Synthetic Products

Natural & Organic Products

By Region

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Europe

