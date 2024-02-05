Se NodThera Ltd

NodThera Announces Appointment of Dr. Thomas Jaecklin as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, MA, February 5, 2024 - NodThera, a leading clinical-stage biotech developing brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, today announces the appointment of Thomas Jaecklin, M.D., M.Sc., FMH as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), with effect from today.

With more than 20 years of experience across global large pharma, biotech and academic medicine, Dr. Jaecklin is an accomplished late-stage drug development leader. He brings deep expertise across multiple therapy areas, including neuroscience and inflammation, with a strong track record in the execution of integrated drug development programs, progressing clinical assets through to regulatory and commercial success.

Dr. Jaecklin most recently served as Vice President, Global Program Head of the Small Molecule Portfolio at the global biotechnology company Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG), where his strategic guidance led to multiple successful regulatory submissions and approvals. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development at global biopharmaceutical company Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM). At Mirum, he initiated and drove the spin-off of two rare disease assets from Shire to successful registration and oversaw the regulatory submission and approval of Livmarli® (maralixibat chloride) less than 3 years later. He also played a pivotal role in the company’s creation and build-up, assisting in its $120 million Series A Financing and subsequent IPO. Earlier in his career, Thomas served in key leadership roles in clinical and medical assessment, business development and market access at Novartis.

Dr. Jaecklin earned his M.D. from the University of Geneva, followed by a M.Sc. from the University of Toronto. He is Swiss board-certified in paediatrics, neonatology and critical care medicine.

Alan Watt, Chief Executive Officer of NodThera, said: “We are delighted to welcome Thomas to the NodThera team, with his wealth of sector experience and successful execution of drug development programs across multiple therapeutic areas. These will be critical to us delivering our vision of a paradigm shift in the treatment of disease through the selective modulation of the NLRP3 inflammasome.”

Dr. Thomas Jaecklin, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer of NodThera, added: “The NLRP3 inflammasome is one of the most exciting emerging areas of therapeutic science, and NodThera’s best-in-class molecules hold great potential to address the unmet medical need in multiple neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. With a wealth of excellent data and two ongoing Phase Ib/IIa studies, I am excited to be joining the Company at such a critical juncture and look forward to working with the leadership team and Board to advance our clinical programs.”

NodThera’s pioneering, biomarker-rich Phase Ib/IIa study investigating the potential of its lead candidate NT-0796 in Parkinson’s disease, announced in June 2023, has successfully dosed all patients and is on track to read out in Q1 2024. This readout will be closely followed in 2Q24 with results from the Company’s ongoing Phase Ib/IIa cardiovascular risk trial in an inflamed obese population, further reinforcing NodThera's leadership position in the field.

About NodThera

NodThera is a leading clinical-stage biotech developing brain-penetrant NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors to treat chronic inflammatory diseases. Led by an experienced management team, NodThera is combining a deep understanding of NLRP3 inhibition, pharmaceutical neuroscience expertise and precision molecular chemistry. Its two lead clinical candidates are oral, small molecule NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors, which have demonstrated differentiated, potentially best-in-class clinical profiles with significant anti-inflammatory effects and the ability to penetrate different areas of the brain, offering distinct opportunities to treat multiple indications. The Company is backed by top-tier investors including 5AM Ventures, Blue Owl Capital, Epidarex Capital, F-Prime Capital, Novo Holdings, Sanofi Ventures and Sofinnova Partners. NodThera is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional operations in Cambridge, UK and Seattle, WA. Learn more at www.nodthera.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

