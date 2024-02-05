As Employers Prioritize Skills and Retention, Plum Experiences Increasing Growth

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underscored by its 230 percent growth over the last two years, revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum continues to move HR technology forward with its visionary solutions. The growth is directly related to progressive organizations managing change through technology, specifically Plum’s ability to support business agility, talent retention and uncover deep workforce diagnostics.



Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor shared, “We’re excited to see our full lifecycle approach embraced by so many organizations, especially those moving to a skills-based workforce model. With Plum, our customers can answer the elusive question of ‘what’s your bench strength’ and parlay those insights into competitive advantages. Plum is the expansive playbook for these exceptional times where old ways of thinking won’t solve new and unseen problems.”

Despite significant macro-economic fears at the start of 2023, Plum secured $6M in new funding and welcomed a number of high-profile clients throughout the year, including Deloitte, Syneos Health, WEG Transformers USA, an enterprise retail healthcare organization, a Fortune 500 agricultural and food business and others. Plum furthered its partner ecosystem, strengthening its relationship with SAP and entering into new relationships with Parsons Strategic Consulting, RADICL, Shaker Recruitment Marketing, Sounding Board and several more. To support its ongoing growth, Plum worked to develop its team, making 18 new hires and promoting ten across the organization. The majority of this expansion impacts sales, marketing and customer success.

Throughout the year, Plum received additional praise from the industry, taking home the HR Tech Award for Best Talent Intelligence Solution, Gold Globee® for Disruptor Product or Service in Human Resources and Gold Stevie® for Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider of the Year and being named to the WorkLife 50 of most outstanding employers, North America Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces and WorkTech Companies to Watch lists.

“Amid the tectonic shifts experienced by companies over the last few years, Plum has continued to stand out for a few reasons,” said Jason Putnam, Plum’s Chief Revenue Officer. “In addition to garnering strong market recognition, we’ve cultivated trust in the Plum brand by delivering a product that not only works but also provides additional value back to businesses in the form of employee retention, well-being and return on investment. That’s what our customers have come to know and expect from Plum and what we aim to maintain as we move ahead in 2024.”

Looking forward, Plum anticipates a continued emphasis on people, process and product, with productivity being a primary driver – and measure – throughout 2024 and beyond. As such, the company intends to introduce new products and additional enhancements designed to advance Plum’s usefulness across the talent lifecycle.

MacGregor added, “Plum’s growth over the last two years showcases our ability to adapt and excel, even as the markets changed around us. Affirming our dedication to innovation and excellence, we’re excited to continue the journey as we ready the new offerings we are working on.”

Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum knows that when people flourish, business thrives. With a universal design, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. Featuring unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.