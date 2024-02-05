Global Business Jets Market Size To Worth USD 32.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 7.89%

New York, United States , Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Business Jets Market Size to Grow from USD 15.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 32.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.89% during the forecast period.





The business jets market consists of the development, sale, and operation of private jet aircraft intended for corporate or individual use. These planes offer luxurious and configurable cabins, as well as the ease of point-to-point travel. Positive economic conditions are typically linked to a rise in demand for business jets, as businesses and rich individuals engage in private air travel. Business jets save time by allowing clients to get at their locations more quickly than commercial airline schedules allow. A growing need for individualised and sophisticated furnishings that reflect the preferences and branding of individual owners or corporate clients. Economic downturns can have an impact on the business jets market by making organisations and individuals reevaluate their discretionary expenditure on luxury items.

Business Jets Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain begins with R&D efforts to create and build new business jet models. This level combines aerodynamics, avionics, materials science, and other technological disciplines. Once a business jet model has been conceptualised, the design phase begins. Manufacturing comprises procuring resources, assembling components, and doing quality control to ensure compliance with safety and performance standards. Business jet manufacturers cooperate with a network of suppliers on a variety of components, including engines, avionics, interiors, and other systems. The sales and marketing phase comprises exhibiting business jet models to potential buyers, which may include individual owners, businesses, and charter firms. Business jet manufacturers might work with dealerships or directly with clients to facilitate aircraft sales and delivery. Pilot training is essential to properly fly business aircraft. Manufacturers may provide training programmes or collaborate with training organisations to ensure that pilots are qualified to operate their aircraft.

Insights by Aircraft Type

The liquid segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Light jets are typically less expensive to purchase, operate, and maintain than larger aircraft. This makes them appealing to businesses and individuals looking for more inexpensive private aviation options. Light aircraft have the advantage of operating from smaller airports with shorter runways. This flexibility in airport access benefits individuals who need to visit areas with limited infrastructure. Light aircraft are suited for regional and short-haul flights. They provide a convenient mode of transportation for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and anyone conducting business in a specific geographical area. The light category has seen an increase in demand for charter services and fractional ownership opportunities. Individuals and businesses use these services to gain access to private air travel.

Insights by Point of Sale

The OEM segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The expansion of the OEM segment is strongly influenced by global economic conditions. During periods of economic expansion, businesses and high-net-worth individuals are more likely to invest in new business jets, which increases demand for OEMs. Aircraft have a limited operational life, thus companies routinely replace their fleets owing to technological obsolescence, maintenance costs, and regulatory compliance. These replacement cycles drive up demand for new aircraft from OEMs. OEMs routinely diversify their product offerings to meet different market niches. Offering a wide range of aircraft sizes, capabilities, and price points allows OEMs to serve a bigger client base.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Business Jets Market from 2023 to 2033. The North American business jet fleet contains a diverse spectrum of aircraft, including light jets, mid-size jets, large jets, and ultralong-range jets. The region offers a combination of corporate aircraft, fractional ownership, and charter services. Given the vast distances that North American business clients routinely travel, there is a considerable demand for long-range and ultra-long-range business aircraft. These aircraft are intended to satisfy the needs of executives going across continents for business. Fractional ownership and charter services are typical models in North America, providing businesses and individuals with more flexible access to private air travel without committing to the purchase of an entire aircraft.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, India, and the Southeast Asian republics, has seen rapid economic growth. This has resulted in increased wealth production and a growing number of high-net-worth persons looking for private planes. The increasing number of HNWIs in Asia-Pacific has been a major driver of the business jets market. These folks usually want the comfort, privacy, and time-saving advantages of private jet travel. Urbanisation and the expansion of corporate hubs in major cities all contribute to rising demand for business jets. Business executives in developing cities value the flexibility and time savings offered by private aviation.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key vendors in the Global Automotive Plastics Market Size include Bombardier Inc., Cessna Aircraft Company, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Dassault Aviation S.A., Adam Aircraft, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Eclipse Aviation, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In August 2022, Bombardier has purchased the first Challenger 3500 Business Jet based in Europe for Air Corporate SRL's charter operations.



Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Business Jets Market, Aircraft Type Analysis

Light

Mid-Sized

Business Jets Market, Point of Sale Analysis

OEM

Aftermarket

Business Jets Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

