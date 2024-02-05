Helius Booth and Special Event at APTA Combined Sections Meeting Will Highlight Physical Therapists’ Ability to Customize PoNS Therapy® to Improve Gait in People with MS

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) is expanding its presence at the 2024 American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Combined Sections Meeting (CSM), held February 15 through February 17 at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center: In addition to exhibiting its innovative Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) at booth 7074, the company also is hosting an after-hours event on February 16.



At both venues, Helius will spotlight the role physical therapists play in using PoNS, a non-implantable, orally applied, electrical stimulation therapy that, when used in combination with rehabilitative physical exercise, improves gait in people with multiple sclerosis (MS). CSM attendees can register for the after-hours event at booth 7074 or online at https://forms.gle/FEqwwRZpJj38aJRW9. Attendees are encouraged to register soon since space is limited.

Helius’ appearance at the conference follows the first full year PoNS was available to MS patients in the United States, during which Helius’ engagement with physical therapists grew remarkably. Today, PoNS-trained physical therapists are on the ground across the country, including the 10 states where MS is most prevalent, such as New York, California, Florida, Texas, Ohio, and Michigan.

“Physical therapists are integral to the success of PoNS Therapy. PoNS Therapy requires them to use their clinical expertise to develop an appropriate treatment regimen that addresses the patient's specific deficits with a goal of improving their gait,” said Whitney Patrickson, DPT, Helius' Director of Physical Therapy. “We’re eager to engage with CSM attendees to discuss the therapeutic benefit as well as the flexibility and latitude that PoNS offers in tailoring the therapy to the needs of each patient.”

Visitors to the Helius booth can learn more about PoNS Therapy from Patrickson and Janet Holland, Helius’ Director of Sales Development, including how PoNS works, how to become a registered PoNS trainer, and how to integrate PoNS Therapy into clinical practice.

These topics will carry over to the after-hours event, held from 5-6:30 p.m. on February 16 at booth 7074. Joining Patrickson and Holland will be Dr. Naseem Chatiwala, DPT, MS, whose presentation will focus on her experience bringing PoNS into her clinical practice and the therapeutic benefits she has observed from its use.

“APTA’s CSM offers the opportunity for physical therapists to become aware of innovative treatments that can reshape the physical rehabilitation field,” Patrickson said. “PoNS Therapy gives physical therapists a powerful new tool to counter some of the life-changing effects of MS, and we look forward to speaking with physical therapists about PoNS and highlighting its therapeutic potential.”

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator. For more information visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative, non-implantable, orally applied therapy that delivers neurostimulation through a mouthpiece connected to a controller and it’s used, primarily at home, with physical rehabilitation exercise, to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device, which delivers mild electrical impulses to the tongue, is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

PoNS has shown effectiveness in treating gait or balance and a significant reduction in the risk of falling in stroke patients in Canada, where it received authorization for sale in three indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; (ii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (iii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com .

