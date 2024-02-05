Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 5 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 26/1/2024
|93,100
|543.59
|50,608,243
|Monday, 29 January 2024
|1,700
|555.93
|945,081
|Tuesday, 30 January 2024
|1,700
|554.72
|943,024
|Wednesday, 31 January 2024
|1,700
|553.57
|941,069
|Thursday, 1 February 2024
|1,800
|553.09
|995,562
|Friday, 2 February 2024
|1,900
|555.47
|1,055,393
|In the period 29/1/2024 - 2/2/2024
|8,800
|554.56
|4,880,129
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 2/2/2024
|101,900
|544.54
|55,488,372
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,076,076 treasury shares corresponding to 8.14% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
