Onex Partners to Invest in Morson Group

TORONTO and MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) today announced that Onex Partners V has completed a majority investment in Morson Group (“Morson” or the “Company”), a leading UK engineering and technical staffing and workforce solutions business, with growing operations in the UK, U.S., Italy, Canada and Australia. The investment has been made alongside the founding family CEO Ged Mason and members of the management team. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom, Morson Group provides services including: (i) contingent workforce solutions, relating to the placement of engineering, IT and technical contractors with customers, (ii) permanent recruitment and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), (iii) related planning workforce support management and training, and (iv) engineering consultancy and design services. With a history stretching back over 55 years, the Company employs more than 1,500 people in over 60 locations, with a vision to create a better, more innovative world through inspiring, supporting, reskilling, and nurturing talent. Morson deploys specialist recruitment and engineering expertise on STEM skills in its focus sectors of aerospace, defence, IT and technology, rail, marine, nuclear, multi-disciplined engineering, professional services, construction, and manufacturing.

“Morson’s ability to deploy unique sector knowledge and innovative solutions to its clients in highly resilient sectors of the economy is unique. We are attracted by its growth profile, corporate culture and multiple opportunities for value creation going forward. Most importantly, we are delighted to be partnering with Ged Mason and the management team, to continue building on what they have accomplished,” said Nigel Wright, Co-Head of Onex Partners. Adrien Faure, a Managing Director of Onex Partners, added, “Morson is an excellent business and a leader with pedigree in its core markets. The investment aligns with our theme of investing in businesses that help to solve the need for technical and specialist skills alongside the best management teams. It builds on our track record in the broader human capital management sector.”

Ged Mason, who will continue as CEO of Morson Group, said, “We have found a true partner in Onex, and a team whose values are aligned with ours. Onex shares our vision. It has an impressive track record of helping companies to grow and we are confident about the contribution our new partner will make to achieving our goals.”

About Onex

Onex is an investor and asset manager that invests capital on behalf of Onex shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Onex’ two primary businesses are Private Equity and Credit. In Private Equity, we raise funds from third-party investors, or limited partners, and invest them, along with Onex’ own investing capital, through the funds of our private equity platforms, Onex Partners and ONCAP. Similarly, in Credit, we raise and invest capital across several private credit, public credit, and public equity strategies. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and family offices. In total, Onex has US$49.7 billion in assets under management, of which US$8.1 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Morson Group

Morson Group is a leading provider of complete talent solutions, offering services across contingent workforce, design consultancy, and permanent recruitment through a variety of delivery models. The Company’s proprietary technology underpins managed service provider (MSP) and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) offerings alongside other service models. Morson employs over 1,500 people in more than 60 locations in the UK, Australia, the United States, and Canada. With revenues in excess of £1.3 billion, Morson is ranked by SIA as the world’s third largest engineering and technical staffing business.

