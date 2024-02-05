Digestive Health Market revenue to reach USD 8 Billion by 2033, says Research Nester

New York, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digestive health market size is predicted to expand at ~9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 8 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 4 billion in the year 2022.The market growth is primarily driven by the rise in digestive disorders including irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, gastroesophageal reflux disease, diverticular disease, and gut infections, a growing inclination of people for fresh, safe, and natural foods, and increasing concern for society on their health. Nearly 15 million adults have an ulcer which makes up approximately 6% of the total adults and around 37 million people visited the hospital for diagnosis of their digestive system. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is first in line to suffer gut health disorders.

Thus, the rise in the number of older persons is attributed to an increase in awareness about digestive health market in the near future. Besides this, a growing number of gut-conscious clients who constantly seek preventive options and higher usage of supplements for gut health including prebiotics, food enzymes, and probiotics including Culturelle probiotics that maintain healthy digestion is expected to propel the growth of the global gastrointestinal health market. In order to support the immune system, nearly 77% of individuals are switching to food including yogurt drinks, and others.

Increasing Cases of Functional Digestive Disorders across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Malabsorption symptoms include difficulty in digestion, inefficient absorption of nutrients from digestive foods, and excretion issues. Regular drinking habits, genetic cystic fibrosis, or incidence of intestinal surgery are some common causes of malabsorption. The rising prevalence of such disorders is anticipated to increase the utilization rate of digestive health market products by the end of the forecast period. Over 73,000 people in 33 countries are suffering from digestive disorders. Moreover, every 4 in 10 adults in the world has a functional gastrointestinal disorder. The body of older persons is generally weak and their organ capacity slowly starts to deteriorate. As a result, their digestive system also weakens which generates a need for market products for survival. Thus, the large pool of the geriatric population is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for market growth. The United Nations estimates that by 2050, 1 in 6 people would be over 65, up from 1 in 11 in 2019. With people being indulged in their busy lives, the focus towards eating unhealthy foods has increased owing to their taste, and convenience. However, the outcome of eating unhealthy food items is the development of diseases and disorders in the body which in turn, is expected to increase the demand for digestive health supplements to restore health.

Digestive Health Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Consumer Awareness and Interest in Gut Health to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The digestive health market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The increasing awareness among North American consumers about the connection between diet and gut health is a key driver for the market. Consumers are proactively seeking digestive health products, including dietary supplements, functional foods, and probiotics, to maintain and improve their digestive well-being. This heightened awareness contributes to the sustained growth of the digestive health market in the region. A survey by the International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation found that 71% of Americans are interested in learning more about how their diet affects their gut health. The growing popularity of probiotics and functional foods is a significant growth driver for the North American market. Probiotics, known for their positive impact on gut microbiota, have witnessed increased adoption. Consumers are incorporating probiotic-rich foods and supplements into their diets, contributing to the overall expansion of the market.

Rising Incidence of Digestive Disorders to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. The increasing prevalence of digestive disorders in the Asia-Pacific region is a substantial growth driver for the market. Conditions such as gastrointestinal infections, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) contribute to a growing demand for digestive health products and services. This prevalence underscores the need for effective solutions, fostering market growth. A study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology estimated that Asia-Pacific accounts for a significant share of the global burden of digestive diseases, with a prevalence rate ranging from 8% to 20%. The increasing awareness among consumers in Asia-Pacific regarding the importance of digestive health is a crucial driver for market growth. As individuals become more health-conscious, there is a heightened interest in products that support digestive well-being. This trend leads to greater adoption of digestive health solutions, contributing to market expansion. The popularity of probiotics and functional foods is a significant growth driver for the digestive health market in Asia-Pacific.

Digestive Health, Segmentation by Ingredients

Digestive Enzymes

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Others

Amongst these segments, the probiotics segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The rise in consumer awareness and health consciousness is a significant driver for the growth of the probiotics segment. As individuals become more informed about the connection between gut health and overall well-being, there is a heightened interest in incorporating probiotics into daily diets. This awareness contributes to the sustained demand for probiotic products. According to a survey conducted by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), 72% of consumers in the United States were familiar with probiotics in 2020, indicating a growing awareness of these beneficial microorganisms. The growing prevalence of digestive health concerns, including issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), bloating, and indigestion, is a key driver for the probiotics segment. Probiotics are recognized for their potential to promote a healthy balance of gut microflora, offering a natural solution for managing and preventing digestive issues. The growth of the functional foods market significantly contributes to the expansion of the probiotics segment. Probiotics are increasingly incorporated into a variety of food and beverage products, such as yogurt, kefir, fermented foods, and probiotic supplements.

Digestive Health, Segmentation by Product

Functional Food & Beverages

Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

Others

Amongst these segments, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical consumerism has influenced the food and beverages market. Consumers are seeking products with environmentally friendly packaging, ethical sourcing, and sustainable practices. Brands that align with these values experience increased consumer loyalty and a positive impact on market growth. A survey found that 73% of global consumers are willing to change their consumption habits to reduce their impact on the environment. The rise of e-commerce and online food delivery services has transformed the food and beverages market. Consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of ordering food and beverages online, influencing the market's growth. The accessibility and variety offered through online platforms contribute to the expansion of the segment, especially in urban areas with high digital penetration. The increasing disposable income and consumer spending play a pivotal role in the growth of the food and beverages segment. Higher disposable incomes enable consumers to allocate more resources to food and beverage purchases, including premium and specialty products. This shift in consumer spending patterns contributes to the diversification and premiumization of the food and beverages market.

Few of the well-known industry leaders in the global digestive health market that are profiled by Research Nester are Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Inc., Cie Gervais Danone, Nestle Health Science, Sanofi, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Digestive Health Market

Danone introduced the United Kingdom’s first formula tablet-based formula milk, Aptamil Tab. It is a pre-measured formula, manufactured in the collaboration with the Japanese food manufacturer, Meiji.

introduced the United Kingdom’s first formula tablet-based formula milk, Aptamil Tab. It is a pre-measured formula, manufactured in the collaboration with the Japanese food manufacturer, Meiji. Cargill, Incorporated along with Continental Grain announced the complete acquisition of Sanderson Farms, Inc. In order to complete the purchase, Cargill and Continental Grain joined Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to create a brand-new, privately held poultry company.

