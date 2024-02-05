Text Request Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Second Time

CHATTANOOGA, TN, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Text Request, the industry-leading business messaging platform, has earned the Great Place to Work® certification for the second time. The prestigious designation is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Text Request. This year, 97 percent of employees said it’s a great place to work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company (57 percent).

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Every year, more than 10,000 companies from 60 countries apply to be Great Place to Work-Certified.

“One of the great joys and challenges of building a business is creating a place where people love to come to work,” said Text Request CEO Brian Elrod. “We try to treat employees the way we would want to be treated, give them autonomy to own their roles, and create an environment we can all enjoy. That’s a big reason for our consistent growth, and it’s wonderful to see the proof of those efforts in these survey results.”

Text Request has earned a bevy of awards for culture and growth, including being recognized as a “Best Place to work” in their home market for three consecutive years, and being named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for three years in a row, among others.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Text Request stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Text Request

Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. See how we help at textrequest.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.