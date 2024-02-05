Discover the CVIP(CVIP) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore , Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of CVIP(CVIP) on its platform in the Innovation zone and the CVIP/USDT trading pair started from 2024-02-02 13:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit CVIP for trading from 2024-02-01 13:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for CVIP opened at 2024-02-03 13:00 (UTC)







About CVIP(CVIP)



CVIP is a BEO-20 token deployed on the BNB blockchain with a max supply of 60 million tokens. CVIP's strength lies in its diverse applications, combining the latest and trending technologies to provide users with a multifaceted crypto experience. From Yield Farming and DeFi Staking to NFTs, AI integration, Casino Gaming, IDOs, and the innovative VIP Swap (DEX), CVIP offers a comprehensive suite of services that cater to the dynamic needs of our users.

At the heart of CVIP's success is its transparent and sustainable tokenomics. With 30% allocated for Liquidity and Exchange, 10% reserved for the team, and additional percentages dedicated to Marketing and Development, Strategic Partnerships, Farming, Stake and Education, Web3 Games and NFTs, Airdrops, and Advisors, CVIP ensures a well-balanced distribution that fosters growth and stability. As a decentralized protocol on the Binance Smart Chain, CVIP empowers users and partners to farm, stake, and participate in IDOs, creating a thriving ecosystem where crypto enthusiasts can optimize their assets and explore diverse opportunities.

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, CVIP token has emerged as a beacon of innovation, promising to reshape the landscape through a diverse range of applications and features. As we celebrate the successful completion of our KOL Round at a remarkable $0.08 price and Private Round at $0.1, CVIP stands poised to introduce groundbreaking solutions to our growing community.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , commented on the recent listing of CVIP token on the exchange, stating, "The addition of CVIP to our platform marks a significant milestone in our commitment to offering our users access to innovative and promising blockchain projects. CVIP's diverse range of applications, from Yield Farming and DeFi Staking to NFTs, AI integration, Casino Gaming, and the unique VIP Swap (DEX), aligns seamlessly with our vision for fostering a dynamic and comprehensive crypto ecosystem."

Underlying the CVIP token is the broader CVIP project, a visionary initiative that aims to pioneer a decentralized future on the Binance Smart Chain. Our commitment to innovation and inclusivity is reflected in the robust features and services offered by the CVIP project.

The CVIP project strategically allocates resources to key focus areas, ensuring sustainable development and continuous growth. With a dedicated focus on liquidity and exchange, team development, marketing initiatives, and strategic partnerships, the CVIP project establishes a solid foundation for success. The allocation for farming, stake and education, Web3 games and NFTs, Airdrops, and advisory support further underscores our commitment to creating a diverse and thriving ecosystem.

At the core of the CVIP project is the empowerment of users and partners. By providing opportunities for farm optimization and enabling users to earn crypto through various options, CVIP fosters a sense of community and collaboration within the decentralized space. As we embark on this journey, listing CVIP on the prominent cryptocurrency exchange, xt.com, is a pivotal step that not only enhances the project's visibility but also opens doors to a broader audience, facilitating greater participation and engagement within the CVIP ecosystem.

About XT.COM





Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

