MediWound to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced its participation in the upcoming Oppenheimer 34th Annual Life Sciences Conference, taking place virtually on February 13-14, 2024, as well as the upcoming TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place in Boston on March 4-6, 2024.





Oppenheimer 34 th Annual Life Sciences Conference Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Time: 8:40am ET Location: Virtual Format: Fireside Chat Host: Francois Brisebois, Managing Director & Senior Analyst Webcast Link: Link TD Cowen 44 th Annual Health Care Conference Date: Monday, March 4, 2024 Time: 11:10am ET Location: Boston, MA Format: Presentation Webcast Link: Link



The MediWound management team will host one-on-one meetings during both conferences. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer and/or TD Cowen representative to schedule meetings. Links to access the fireside chat and company presentation will also be posted to MediWound’s website on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. Specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care. The Company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in severe burns that can replace surgical interventions and minimize associated costs and complications. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline including the Company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III-ready biologic for debridement of chronic wounds with significant potential advantages over the $360 million dominant product and an opportunity to expand the market. MediWound’s pipeline also includes MW005, a topical therapeutic for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma that has demonstrated positive results in a recently completed Phase I/II study.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

