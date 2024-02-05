Exco Technologies Limited Announces New Director

MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Robbins, Executive Chair of Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tommy (Tom) J. Skudutis to Exco’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Tom brings a wealth of experience to Exco from his lengthy career in the automotive industry. Beginning as a tool and die/mould maker, Tom subsequently gained over thirty years of experience at Magna International Inc., culminating in his role as the Chief Operating Officer before his recent retirement from full-time activities. In this capacity, he oversaw operations across more than 330 manufacturing locations globally. His tenure at Magna included numerous operational and executive leadership positions, including COO of Magna’s exteriors, interiors, seating, mirrors, and closures units, President of Magna’s body & chassis unit, Vice President of Operations at Cosma and President of Decoma.

"We are very excited to welcome Tom to our Board," said Brian Robbins. "His extensive automotive and technical expertise, coupled with his deep understanding of our customer and supplier base and the technology that underpins our operations, makes him a valuable addition to our team."

Tom will join the Board as an independent director with this appointment bringing the size of the Board to six directors. He is a Canadian resident residing in southern Ontario.

