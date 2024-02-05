Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU) Poised for Accelerated Growth With Pending Acquisition Posting Over $5,000,000 in Annual Sales

DENVER, CO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), is gearing up for a future marked by unprecedented growth and soaring earnings with the company's strategic move to acquire Innovative Outcomes Inc., a visionary player in the medical wound care segment, positioning Ubiquitech for remarkable success.

Established in 2020, Innovative Outcomes Inc. has experienced remarkable success, surpassing the $5,000,000 annual sales milestone by 2023. This achievement is attributed to the industry expertise and leadership of Kevin Lamb, the founder, and CEO of Innovative Outcomes Inc.

Kevin Lamb, whose previous venture, Advanced Tissue Inc., (before leaving the company in 2018), boasted annual sales exceeding $36,000,000, brings a wealth of experience to the table. His strategic vision for Innovative Outcomes Inc. aligns with the growing demand in the underserved market, driven by the rise in diabetes, vascular diseases, and other urgent healthcare issues.

Ubiquitech Software Corporation is enthusiastic about the impending acquisition, seeing it as a transformative move towards becoming a powerhouse in the healthcare sector.

CEO James Ballas expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Because we wish to create the most powerful and profitable company possible, we began our search for a new company to acquire and announced this in October of 2023. After months of deliberations, all parties have settled on the already succeeding Innovative Outcomes, and we could not be happier with this decision as we believe that this acquisition will transform Ubiquitech as we proceed."

The synergy between Ubiquitech's innovative software solutions and Innovative Outcomes' specialized proprietary software and media applications positions the combined entity as a frontrunner in the clinical provider and patient-centric healthcare space.

Kevin Lamb, CEO of Innovative Outcomes, Inc., added, "We believe the combined utilization of Innovative Outcomes specialized proprietary software and media applications will make Innovative Outcomes the most advanced clinical provider and patient-centric company in the healthcare space."

This strategic move aligns seamlessly with Ubiquitech Software Corporation's mission to lead in innovation and concentration on growth. Investors can look forward to exciting opportunities as the company anticipates substantial growth and record-breaking earnings in the foreseeable future.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp.

Ubiquitech Software Corp utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to its clients and partners.

About Innovative Outcomes Inc.

Innovative Outcomes is one of the fastest growing healthcare logistics companies serving medical providers and their patients across the United States. Patients First is more than a catchy phrase - it’s our culture. Our mission is simple: provide ethics-based, compassion-focused assistance to medical providers and their patients. Our iPak – unit dose packaging system makes wound care simple and intuitive for all patients. As a leader in healthcare technology and logistics, we take the worry out of healing.

