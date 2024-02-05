Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Chair Marilyn Carlson Nelson to Retire and Timothy P. Herbert named Chair and Chief Executive Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the retirement of Marilyn Carlson Nelson as Chair of its Board of Directors and the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Timothy P. Herbert to the additional role of Board Chair, to be effective at the conclusion of the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to occur on May 2, 2024.

“Marilyn has had a profound impact on our business and our employees through her many years on the board,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “I want to personally thank Marilyn for her leadership and mentoring not only myself but the entire team over many years. She is an inspiration to the entire organization. Looking forward, it is both humbling and exciting to accept the position of Board Chair following the amazing path set by Marilyn. I am confident in our ability to maintain the strong patient outcomes provided by Inspire therapy and continue the growth in Inspire therapy adoption.”

Ms. Nelson joined the Board as Chair in 2018 following the passing of her husband and the original Chair of Inspire’s Board, Glen D. Nelson, M.D. Mr. Herbert is the founder of Inspire and has served as President and CEO since May of 2007.

Mr. Herbert's decades of expertise in the medical device industry as well as his deep understanding of the business that he founded make him uniquely qualified to effectively manage the business, execute on our strategic priorities and lead the Board. The Board has appointed Gary Ellis to the role of Lead Independent Director. Mr. Ellis was appointed to the Inspire Board in 2019 following an extensive career as Chief Financial Officer of Medtronic and serves as the Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

