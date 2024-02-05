ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|29-Jan-24
|10,933
|€801.39
|€8,761,544
|30-Jan-24
|10,961
|€806.68
|€8,841,990
|31-Jan-24
|11,022
|€795.19
|€8,764,556
|01-Feb-24
|10,781
|€813.24
|€8,767,587
|02-Feb-24
|10,722
|€817.92
|€8,769,763
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
