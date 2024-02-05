Xtant Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BELGRADE, Mont., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



Canaccord Genuity 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference – February 12

Sean Browne, President and CEO, will present on Monday, February 12 at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET and participate in 1x1 meetings with institutional investors in San Francisco.



A live webcast of the Canaccord presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.xtantmedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the presentation.

BTIG Medtech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference – February 13 - 14

Mr. Browne and Scott Neils, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in 1x1 meetings with institutional investors in Snowbird, UT.



About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical’s mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

David Carey

Lazar FINN

Ph: 212-867-1762

Email: david.carey@finnpartners.com