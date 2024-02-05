Uncle Bud’s to Launch New Premium Health and Wellness Products Leveraging Pressure BioSciences UltraShear Processing for Revolutionary Product Effectiveness

Multi-Patented Nanoemulsification Platform Enables Wide-Range of Best-in-Class Health and Wellness Products - Revenue Impact of $5 Million in 2024 Anticipated with Further Acceleration in 2025 & Beyond



Pressure BioSciences February 5th Investor Call to Discuss Impact of Recent Uncle Bud’s Acquisition

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and distribution of broadly enabling pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and testing services across global industries, including health and wellness, nutraceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, biotherapeutics, and more, is hosting a teleconference today (Monday, February 5th, 4:30PM EST) to discuss the recent acquisition of natural health and wellness innovator Uncle Bud’s (“UB”), as well as other on-going opportunities.

In an exciting leap forward for natural wellness enthusiasts, Uncle Bud's Health and Wellness (“Uncle Bud’s”) is announcing the planned launch of its UltraShear-processed “Premium Collection” of state-of-the-art nanoemulsified products. The collection, highlighted by its flagship product - the CBD Body Revive Spray with 1200mg of Nano CBD – will be processed with PBIO’s multi-patented UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™ or UST™), and is expected to redefine the standards of effectiveness and quality in CBD and other products. These products represent the pinnacle of innovation, quality, and commitment to natural, clean wellness solutions. The Premium Collection launch is expected on or before March 1, 2024.

Developed in collaboration with scientists from Uncle Bud’s parent PBIO, the UltraShear-processed Premium Collection stands as a testament to Uncle Bud's dedication to harnessing the power of science to amplify the benefits of natural ingredients. By utilizing cutting-edge UltraShear Technology, Premium Collection products will offer unparalleled speed of absorption and delivery of active ingredient dosing payload more efficiently - for faster, more effective results.

Embodying Uncle Bud's commitment to safety and environmental responsibility, all UltraShear Premium Collection products will be crafted from 100% natural, clean ingredients, and GMO-free. This meticulous attention to detail guarantees customers receive the highest quality, most sustainable products available for integrating into their daily wellness routines.

For the launch of the new premium products, Uncle Bud’s is inaugurating a new website category dedicated exclusively to the innovation and quality of the Premium Collection product line. The launch of the initial product - CBD Body Revive Spray with 1200 mg of Nano CBD for powerful, fast-acting relief in a convenient spray form - offers an essential addition in any wellness regimen and marks the beginning of a series of groundbreaking premium products designed to meet the needs of consumers looking for the highest quality and performance in natural and effective wellness solutions.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the UltraShear-processed Premium Collection of innovative, nanoemulsified products to our customers," said Bruno Schiavi, President of Uncle Bud's. "This is a major milestone for us, combining the best of science and nature to create a product line that not only meets but sets a new benchmark for the highest standards of quality, purity, and effectiveness." Click here for more info on Uncle Bud's Premium Collection.

John Hollister, PBIO’s Director of Sales and Marketing, added: “What an exciting time for all stakeholders in PBIO. With revenues of $5 million anticipated from Uncle Bud’s in 2024, combined with revenues of $5 million anticipated from historical PBIO products/services, we believe total 2024 revenues could be 5X or more of our historical annual revenue.”

Teleconference Information (click here for more conference call details)

Date: Monday, February 5, 2024. 4:30 pm ET (US).

Call-in Number: 888-267-2918 (code: 973092).

About Uncle Bud’s

Launched in 2018 with a trailblazing hemp-based Pain Relief product, Uncle Bud’s has rapidly captured an innovative leadership role in the Hemp Seed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), and the broader Health & Wellness industry. The Uncle Bud’s brand is revered for its unwavering commitment to domestic manufacturing excellence, setting benchmarks for its organic, preservative-free, non-GMO standards and its ethical cruelty-free practices. Uncle Bud’s is dedicated to the highest-quality formulations and to continuous improvement, guided by the latest scientific research and development innovations – including the revolutionary performance breakthroughs delivered by PBIO’s patented UltraShear™ processing platform. Uncle Bud’s diverse product portfolio addresses an ever-broadening spectrum of consumer needs, encompassing pain relief, sophisticated skincare solutions, personal wellness and athletic recovery products, and specialized pet care items. Learn More: www.unclebudshemp.com * Follow On Social Media: @UncleBuds_Hemp.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our patented enabling platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. Our patented BaroFold™ technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBIO, Uncle Bud’s, and this press release, please click on the following website links:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com www.unclebudshemp.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.



CBD Body Revive Spray

All Natural, Fast Acting, Plant Based, Preservative Free, Best-in-Class,

UltraShear-processed Nano CBD



…the first in a series of groundbreaking premium nanoemulsified products designed to meet the needs of consumers looking for the highest quality and performance in natural and effective wellness solutions.

Click here for more info on Uncle Bud's Premium Collection.





Press Contacts: Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (508) 230-1828 (T) John B Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing (805) 908-5719 (T) Bruno Schiavi, President, Uncle Bud’s H&W (508) 230-1828 (T)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a5bec8b-25e8-44cb-83de-1368fd142375