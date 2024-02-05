Global Downstream Processing Market to Surpass 83.47 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

Westford USA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growing popularity and rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, including vital products such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins, has consistently risen in the downstream processing market . Downstream processing is pivotal in this dynamic landscape, critical in purifying and isolating these intricate biological products. Its primary objective is to guarantee these therapeutics' safety, quality, and efficacy.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Downstream Processing Market”

Pages - 157

Tables – 67

Figures – 77

The relentless progress in biotechnology has ushered in an era of unprecedented innovation, resulting in the development of novel and intricate biopharmaceutical products in the global downstream processing market. In response to these advancements, downstream processing techniques and equipment have evolved significantly to address the unique challenges of processing these cutting-edge therapies.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/downstream-processing-market

Prominent Players in Global Downstream Processing Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

MilliporeSigma

Novasep Holding S.A.S.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Eppendorf AG

Repligen Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Avantor, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Pall Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ABEC, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Chromategraphy Segment to Dominate due to Widespread Adoption of Single-Use Chromatography

The downstream processing market saw the purification by chromatography segment taking the lead, contributing 40.98% of the total revenue in 2022. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread adoption of single-use chromatography and filtration systems, which have become industry standards for downstream bioprocessing.

The market in North America emerged as the dominant force in the downstream processing market, capturing the largest revenue share at 34.57% in 2022. This commanding position can be attributed to several key factors bolstering the region's biopharmaceutical industry. North America benefits from substantial government support to promote and advance bioprocess technologies.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/downstream-processing-market

Filters Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth due to Rising Demand for Downstream Processing

Filters segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 16.10% within the downstream processing market between 2023 and 2030 This remarkable growth can be attributed to a pivotal factor driving the demand for downstream processing, namely the expanded utility of filters in viral inactivation.

Regional markets Asia Pacific is poised for remarkable growth in the downstream processing market, with an anticipated highest growth rate of 15.67% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2030. This remarkable expansion is primarily driven by the escalating investments made by both developers and consumers in biotechnology.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the downstream processing market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/downstream-processing-market

Key Developments in Downstream Processing Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled a groundbreaking downstream processing platform in 2023. This innovative platform is specifically designed to empower biopharmaceutical companies by enhancing the efficiency and productivity of their manufacturing processes. The launch of this advanced technology underscores the industry's relentless pursuit of improved manufacturing capabilities and quality assurance.

In 2023, GE Healthcare made a strategic acquisition by adding Cytiva to its portfolio. Cytiva has established itself as a prominent provider of downstream processing technologies tailored for the biopharmaceutical sector.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Downstream Processing Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market

Global 3D Cell Culture Market

Global Synthetic Biology Market

Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter