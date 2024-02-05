CEMATRIX Announces New Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Marie-Josee Cantin (“MJ”) as the new Chief Financial Officer of CEMATRIX, effective February 5, 2024.



MJ brings over 20 years of experience in finance, strategic planning, and operational excellence and we look forward to her contributions in growing CEMATRIX into one of North America’s leading cellular concrete manufactures. In her previous role, MJ was Director of Finance for a top 10 Canadian construction company offering a broad scope in construction services. Her dedication to fostering a collaborative and results-driven culture aligns seamlessly with our core values at CEMATRIX.

Jeff Kendrick, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The Board and I feel very fortunate to add MJ to our team. Her tremendous background in financial and public company management in both the infrastructure and building construction sector are valuable assets and qualities we were looking for when interviewing candidates. MJ will play a key role in executing our current strategic plan of becoming a profitable enterprise while simultaneously growing our backlog. MJ will also play a key role as a member of our senior management team in the development of our future strategies, as we continue to build on the profits and cashflows that CEMATRIX is currently generating. Please join me in extending a warm welcome to MJ as she takes on this critical leadership role in our Company.”

“We also want to thank Randy Boomhour for his invaluable service as our CFO and General Manager of our Canadian Division and thank him for all his accomplishments including his assistance and guidance in raising capital, the clean-up of our balance sheet and for being a strong part of the senior management team that produced record results in the third quarter of 2023 and throughout the balance of the year. We wish him the very best in his new role as Chief Operating Officer in charge of managing the Canadian and US operating divisions,” concluded Mr. Kendrick.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial, energy and commercial markets. The Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO”). This has made CEMATRIX a true leader in North America’s growing Cellular Concrete market.

CEMATRIX’s 2022 investment in Glavel Inc., of Burlington Vermont, a foamed glass manufacturer, has strengthened CEMATRIX’s commitment to the environment in the infrastructure construction space. For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital

Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1

glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group – Investor Relations

Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

jeff@howardgroupinc.com