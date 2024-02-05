LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) Subsidiary Splitmind Wins Grammy

- Splitmind’s Steven Shaeffer and Simbo Produced Grammy Award-Winning Album Church Clothes 4 by Lecrae

- Splitmind Music Collective has Over 2B Streams across 100+ Major Label Releases and increased revenues 300% in 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that its subsidiary Splitmind won a 2024 Grammy Award. Splitmind, a critically-acclaimed Los-Angeles-based music collective of producers and writers from all over the world, founded by Aidan “Halfway” Crotinger in 2020. Splitmind producers Steven Shaeffer and Simbo produced the Grammy Award-Winning Album Church Clothes 4 by Lecrae.

“I’m so excited and proud of our team at LiveOne/Splitmind,” LiveOne Head of Music, Josh Hallbauer. “To be honored by the Grammys is something every creative dreams about and I’m thrilled to be a part of the journey.”

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

About Splitmind

Founded by Aidan “Halfway” Crotinger in 2020, Splitmind is a Los Angeles-based music collective of producers and writers from all over the world, including Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producer Jakik. Splitmind’s catalog includes 40,000 copyrights and 2 billion streams. Splitmind provides an infrastructure that allows creatives to share sounds while retaining their royalties - paving the path to give producers long-term ownership of their copyrights. Splitmind is a majority-owned subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) and was acquired by LiveOne in 2023.

