MangoRx Accepting Pre Orders for its “PRIME”, by MangoRx, Powered by Kyzatrex®️ FDA Approved Oral Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) Product

The Dallas Based, Direct-to-Consumer Telemedicine Company to Offer 2 Months of Free ‘PRIME’ by MangoRx, Powered by Kyzatrex®️ (a $498 value) for First 1,000 Subscribers

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) (“MangoRx” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated hair growth product (‘GROW’) and erectile dysfunction (ED) drug (‘Mango’), is excited to announce that it is offering 2 months of free ‘PRIME’ by MangoRx, Powered by Kyzatrex®️ (“PRIME”) (a $498 value) for the first 1,000 male subscribers who express interest in subscribing to the oral testosterone replacement protocol.

Those interested in taking advantage of this exclusive offer simply need to visit the sign-up page at https://www.mangorx.com/prime-sign-up/ and submit basic demographic information. Interested subscribers will also be prompted to preorder a minimally invasive FDA approved at-home blood collection test kit through their nationwide lab partnership with Trybe Labs, which is being offered to MangoRx subscribers at preferred discounted prices.



Jacob Cohen, MangoRx’s Co-Founder and CEO, noted, “in anticipation of our official PRIME launch this month, we are excited to offer this one-time promotion to our first 1,000 interested subscribers. We are also very excited about showcasing Prime and all its amazing benefits through our marquee sponsorship with Barstool Sports for the week leading up to the Big Game in Las Vegas and for many months thereafter on the various Barstool live and streaming programs, podcasts, and events.”

Dr. Douglas Christianson, MangoRx’s advisory board member, noted, "as testosterone is a Schedule III substance, the Company has undergone additional measures - both internally and with its 3rd party doctor’s network and pharmacy – to ensure both the safety of its customers and its compliance with all state and federal healthcare regulatory agencies. Making sure that all of these controls and safeguards are in place is paramount to MangoRx’s official launch anticipated to be later this month.”

PRIME represents a critical expansion into a new vertical with massive market potential and very little competition on the consumer side, while remaining completely consistent with MangoRx’s established identity as a company committed to providing new and innovative pharmaceutical based solutions helping men achieve optimal performance in all areas of life. With the Company’s established marketing and telemedicine infrastructure in place, MangoRx is ready to hit the ground running and take PRIME to patients in need across the country later this month. All orders will be reviewed and, pending approval, fulfilled, then discreetly shipped via MangoRx’s URAC accredited mail order partner pharmacy directly to the patient’s doorstep.

‘PRIME’, by MangoRx, powered by Kyzatrex®️, an innovative FDA-approved oral Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) product, is a prescription drug that is used to treat adult men who have low or no testosterone levels due to certain medical conditions and is one of only three FDA approved TRT treatments that is delivered orally--as opposed to the traditional, invasive, and inconvenient injection-based drug delivery protocol. ‘PRIME’, by MangoRx, powered by Kyzatrex®️ delivers testosterone in a softgel capsule that is absorbed primarily via the lymphatic system, avoiding liver toxicity.

The benefits of ‘PRIME,’ powered by Kyzatrex®️, over traditional injectable TRTs include enhanced vitality, improved mood, sharper cognition, optimized physical performance, and balanced hormonal levels at 96% efficacy by day 90, as demonstrated in Phase 3 clinical research by Marius Pharmaceuticals. With ‘PRIME,’ MangoRx will expand broad-based consumer access to this revolutionary therapy.

PRIME will be available to MangoRx customers at a price of $199/month with eligibility to receive an additional 10% discount per month if subscribed to another MangoRx product (e.g. ‘Mango’ for erectile function or ‘Grow’ for hair growth).

About MangoRx

MangoRx is focused on developing a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED) and hair growth. Interested consumers can use MangoRx’s telemedicine platform for a smooth experience. Prescription requests will be reviewed by a physician and, if approved, fulfilled and discreetly shipped through MangoRx’s partner compounding pharmacy and right to the patient’s doorstep.

To learn more about MangoRx’s mission and other products, please visit www.MangoRx.com or on social media @Mango.Rx.

