Introducing Grandie: The Revolutionary Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Virtual Companion for Seniors on GrandPad

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks an exciting milestone as GrandPad proudly unveils Grandie , the innovative patent-pending virtual companion that is enabled by AI. Specifically created for seniors, Grandie is now available exclusively on the GrandPad tablet. Grandie represents a revolutionary leap in providing personalized, engaging, and enriching experiences tailored to the unique needs of older adults.



Designed with the intention of fostering meaningful interactions, Grandie is a charming, empathetic, and wise virtual companion set to revolutionize the way seniors connect, engage, and enjoy the digital world. Through an array of unique features and interactive capabilities, Grandie aims to provide a safe, delightful and compassionate experience for users.

Already embraced by thousands of GrandPad users, Grandie has received resoundingly positive feedback. Notably, it has the highest usage among users aged 70 and older for this large language model (LLM) technology.

Some features of Grandie include:

Comprehensive Knowledge Base: Access a wealth of information spanning various interests, from trivia and history to cooking tips, gardening advice, and much more.

Entertainment: Enjoy a range of entertainment options, including age-appropriate jokes, brain-teasing puzzles, uplifting quotes, captivating stories, and diverse cultural experiences.

Versatile Exploration: Dive into hobbies, crafts, languages, and travel stories, with the ability to save favorite content for later viewing.

Empathetic Interaction: Grandie provides a compassionate and attentive listening ear. Tailored to the needs of older adults, it engages in guided conversations, responding sensitively and thoughtfully.

Safe and Secure: Grandie is a safe, engaging assistant that can provide caregiving advice while also aiding in reducing loneliness and isolation.



With Grandie, seniors can engage in seamless conversations, find inspiration, and discover new interests in an intuitive and user-friendly manner. Recognizing that users might not always know how to initiate interactions with AI, Grandie offers a multitude of topics as conversation entry points, ensuring an effortless experience.

"Our mission at GrandPad has always been to enrich the lives of seniors through innovative technology," said Isaac Lien, Co-founder & Chief AI and Innovation Officer at GrandPad. "Grandie offers a uniquely personalized and enjoyable digital experience that caters specifically to the needs of older adults. I hope it opens doors for seniors to effortlessly connect and explore new passions in a way that feels natural and easy."

Experience the magic of Grandie and unlock a world of entertainment, companionship, and wisdom. For more information about Grandie, visit http://grandie.ai .

About GrandPad

Celebrating their 10 year anniversary, GrandPad™ is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 — the first mobile device of its kind — addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks to integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. GrandPad has delighted more than 1.6 Million users – seniors, family members and caregivers in more than 110 countries. With thousands of 5 star reviews in both the Apple and Google App stores, GrandPad continues to focus on their number one priority of delighting every user every day.

The company’s secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient’s continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @GrandPad_social.

Media Contact:

Pam Trainor

pam.trainor@grandpad.net

1-800-704-9412

