ARA Sponsors Inaugural “Creative Disruptors in the Desert” Conference, hosted by The Creative Defense Foundation

La Quinta, CA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is a proud Visionary Sponsor of Creative Disruptors in the Desert, The Creative Defense Foundation’s inaugural conference scheduled for February 23–24 in La Quinta, CA. Creative Disruptors in the Desert will bring together legislative and national security leaders, intrapreneurs, and entrepreneurs to provide a forum to converge around creative ideas, explore cutting-edge technologies, and share their vision for the art of the possible.

Creative Disruptors focuses the conversation on a critical but often overlooked role in the industry – the intrapreneur – a company that supports the government and large prime partners with essential tech development, disrupting the ecosystem from within. As a 100 percent employee-owned technology solutions company, ARA offers a rare and unique ownership and financial model for the industry, highly complementary to our public company, private equity-backed, and venture capital-backed peers. For more than 45 years, since 1979, ARA’s intrapreneurial model has provided revolutionary technology solutions to our nation’s most critical and challenging problems.

ARA has sponsored Creative Disruptors in the Desert at the highest available level to support critical conversations between government and industry about leading-edge technical solutions for the warfighter. ARA looks forward to the discussion of new and different technology needs and approaches, and unique and original financial and ownership models, to create a diverse and representative industry addressing national security threats in a rapidly evolving technological battle space.

For more information and to register, visit Creative Disruptors in the Desert Conference | Creative Defense



About ARA

ARA was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

About Creative Defense Foundation

The Creative Defense Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a forum for education and discussion regarding the importance of harnessing entrepreneurial and intrapreneurial innovation for our common defense.