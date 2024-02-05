Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2024 Generative AI Report

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2024 Generative AI Report, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Generative artificial intelligence (also generative AI or Generative AI) is artificial intelligence capable of generating text, images, or other media, using generative models. Generative AI models learn the patterns and structure of their input training data and then generate new data that has similar characteristics.



“The generative AI phenomenon has captured the attention of the market—and world—with both positive and negative connotations,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “While generative AI adoption remains nascent in the near term, a strong majority of respondents indicate intentions to adopt it early or in the future.”

According to the report, generative AI shows considerable relevance, importance, and interest—followed at least regularly or more often by 72 percent of respondents. Organizations most often cite increased productivity/efficiency, improved customer experience and personalization, and improved decision making as the top drivers to adoption of generative AI.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

