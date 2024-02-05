ChannelMix Unveils New AI-Powered Pacing Dashboard Product to Transform Campaign Marketing Measurement

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelMix , the industry-leading marketing revenue generation platform, today announces the launch of its groundbreaking Pacing Dashboard product. This innovative tool sets new standards in media mix modeling, reshaping the way we track campaigns and manage budgets. ChannelMix’s Pacing Dashboard directly addresses the challenges faced by marketers, empowering them to make real-time decisions with confidence.



The ChannelMix Pacing Dashboard is a strategic solution designed to ensure marketing campaigns stay on course, budgets are optimally utilized, and performance goals are met without any resource wastage. By providing a real-time, insightful view into campaign progress against planned targets and timelines, this tool empowers marketers to make data-driven decisions that can lead to more efficient campaign management and potentially higher returns on marketing investments.

Current Media Mix Modeling Trends

Media mix modeling (MMM) is essential for marketers to measure marketing campaign success and facilitate informed business choices. By integrating statistical analysis with factors such as product modifications, seasonal trends, competitor actions, and economic conditions, MMM provides a comprehensive evaluation.

According to the Nielsen Annual Marketing Report, 52% of marketers worldwide encounter difficulties in cross-media measurement, limiting their assessment of reach and frequency in ad spend. Additionally, insights from Gartner's Marketing Technology Survey indicate that a mere 42% of marketers fully leverage the breadth of their martech capabilities. Further, the marketing landscape is experiencing a profound transformation, driven by challenges like Google's third-party cookie deprecation. The introduction of Google's Privacy Sandbox underscores a shift towards prioritizing user privacy as cookies become obsolete. This seismic change poses challenges for marketers, including reduced reliance on cookies, increased agency accountability, and legal scrutiny from third-party pixel tracking.

With the Google Chrome Browser holding a 70% market share, the impact on media conversions and retargeting strategies is magnified. In navigating 2024, marketers must reshape strategies, redefining their approach to privacy, accountability, and effective digital engagement.

Primary marketing concerns resolved by the Pacing Dashboard

Without a specialized tool like the ChannelMix Pacing Dashboard, marketers typically resort to a combination of manual processes and disconnected software solutions. This may include:

Spreadsheets: Manually tracking campaign data in spreadsheets, which is time-consuming and susceptible to errors.

Manually tracking campaign data in spreadsheets, which is time-consuming and susceptible to errors. Basic Analytics Tools: Utilizing basic digital marketing platforms and analytics tools, which may offer some insights but lack comprehensive or real-time pacing data.

Regular Team Meetings: Conducting frequent team meetings to discuss campaign progress and make adjustments based on available data.

Conducting frequent team meetings to discuss campaign progress and make adjustments based on available data. Manual Reporting: Generating reports manually, which can be labor-intensive and may not provide timely insights. Such methods are often less efficient and may lack the immediacy and depth of insights offered by a dedicated pacing tool.

Pacing Dashboard Features & Benefits

The ChannelMix Pacing Dashboard addresses the challenge of maintaining the trajectory of marketing campaigns, ensuring even budget distribution, and achieving performance goals without resource underutilization or excess. It plays a key role in optimizing budget allocation throughout the campaign, aligning with the recommendations and goals outlined by the Marketing Impact Modeling™ dashboard. Highlighted below are the primary features and benefits of the Pacing Dashboard:

Real-Time Data Integration: The Pacing Dashboard integrates real-time data from various marketing sources, providing users with the latest information for informed decision-making. This integration helps prevent overspending and promptly identifies underperforming campaigns.

The Pacing Dashboard integrates real-time data from various marketing sources, providing users with the latest information for informed decision-making. This integration helps prevent overspending and promptly identifies underperforming campaigns. Predictive Pacing Algorithms: The tool incorporates predictive pacing algorithms that anticipate campaign performance and spending trends. Marketers can proactively adjust strategies to align with goals, ultimately enhancing ROI.

The tool incorporates predictive pacing algorithms that anticipate campaign performance and spending trends. Marketers can proactively adjust strategies to align with goals, ultimately enhancing ROI. AI-Powered Plan Types: ChannelMix's Pacing Dashboard introduces AI-powered plan types categorized into three groups: Low spend, mid-range spend, and high spend. The AI model efficiently identifies the most cost-effective metric per goal in each group, defining optimal plans for budget allocation.



"Our Pacing Dashboard is a game-changer for marketers, leveraging cutting-edge AI technology. It not only delivers real-time insights into campaign progress but also empowers users to make strategic adjustments for optimal campaign effectiveness. This tool ensures the judicious utilization of marketing budgets throughout the campaign duration,” said Matt Hertig, CEO and Co-Founder of ChannelMix. "We're confident that this product, equipped with AI technology, will provide exceptional value to marketers, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions.”

