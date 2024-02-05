Global Blister Packaging Market to Reach Value of USD 42.71 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the growing number of active cases of various diseases, such as infectious diseases, uncommon diseases, and malignancies, among others, in the world population is pushing the worldwide pharmaceutical industry's demand for the blister packaging market . Furthermore, the number of cancer and heart disease patients in Canada is increasing.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/blister-packaging-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Blister Packaging Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 116

Figures – 77

Furthermore, key factors are poised to propel the pharmaceutical packaging industry towards rapid growth in the blister packaging market. Continuous packaging technology advancements enhance the efficiency and safety of drug delivery systems, offering innovative solutions to meet evolving healthcare needs.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 25.80 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 42.71 Billion CAGR 6.50% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

Technology

Material

End-User Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Blister Packaging Market

Amcor Limited

Sonoco Products Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

WestRock Company

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Display Pack Inc.

Huhtamaki Group

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Rohrer Corporation

Winpak Ltd.

Uflex Limited

Essentra plc

Montaplast GmbH

Starview Packaging Machinery, Inc.

Clearwater Packaging, Inc.

Blisterpak, Inc.

Tekpak Solutions

VisiPak

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/blister-packaging-market

Carded Segment is Expected to Rise Significantly due to its Versatile Nature

The carded category currently holds the lion's share of the market, and it is poised to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period in the global blister packaging market. This robust growth is attributed to its versatile nature, which allows it to adopt various shapes, accommodate multiple items, and offer superior protection against damage.

North America currently holds a dominant position in the blister packaging market, and this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. The region's supremacy in this market can be attributed to its well-developed and established end-user sectors, particularly in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Thermoforming Segment is Expected to Dominate Market due to its Versatility across a Broad Spectrum of End-Use Sectors

Thermoforming segment dominates the blister packaging industry, primarily due to its versatility across a broad spectrum of end-use sectors, including the food and healthcare industries. Thermoforming is preferred for blister packaging compared to cold forming technology, primarily due to its cost advantages in terms of initial tooling and equipment expenses.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the blister packaging market during the forecast period. This dynamic expansion can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the region is witnessing substantial urbanization, industrialization, and an increasing preference for convenient packaging solutions, all driving the demand for blister packaging. Furthermore, the growth and diversification of various end-user industries, including the packaging sector, present desirable and lucrative market growth opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the blister packaging market's major players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Blister Packaging Market

In 2022, Amcor made a significant announcement by introducing its innovative packaging solution, AmLite Ultra Recyclable blister packaging. This development marked an important step towards sustainability in the industry, as the packaging boasts high barrier properties to safeguard products and is fully recyclable. This initiative aligns with Amcor's commitment to environmental responsibility and reducing its carbon footprint.

In 2022, Sonoco unveiled its ClearGuard blister packaging designed specifically for food products. These blister packs offer a distinctive advantage by providing transparent visibility of the enclosed product, ensuring consumers can easily see what they are purchasing.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/blister-packaging-market

Key Questions Answered in the Global Blister Packaging Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Container Glass Market

Global Foam Glass Market

LATAM Cosmetic Preservatives Market

Global Reflective Material Market

Global Fiberglass Pipe Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com