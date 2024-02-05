Global Transplant Diagnostics Market to rise at a 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, reaching a Value of US$ 8.5 Billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global transplant diagnostics market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.5 billion in 2024, driven by regulatory initiatives for standardization and control in transplant diagnostics. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.5% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 8.5 billion by 2034.



The increasing focus on non-invasive diagnostics provides fertile ground for transplant diagnostics to flourish. Development of non-invasive or minimally invasive diagnostic techniques for transplant monitoring is a growing trend. Blood based biomarker assays and imaging technologies that reduce the need for invasive procedures are gaining attention.

The persistent shortage of organs available for transplantation globally highlights the need for efficient and accurate transplant diagnostics. Addressing this shortage may drive further innovation in diagnostics technologies to maximize the utilization of available organs. The increasing awareness and acceptance of cell-based therapies, such as stem cell transplantation, create new opportunities for transplant diagnostics. The therapies often require advanced compatibility testing and monitoring.

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in transplant diagnostics holds the potential to enhance data analysis, improve prediction models, and contribute to more precise and personalized diagnostics. The growing recognition of the importance of pre transplant testing in assessing potential risks and improving patient outcomes has driven an increase in demand for diagnostic solutions before transplantation procedures.

Cross border organ transplants have become more prevalent, leading to an increased need for standardized and efficient transplant diagnostics. The trend emphasizes the importance of compatibility testing in diverse patient populations. Ongoing research in biomarker discovery for transplant diagnostics aims to identify reliable indicators of organ rejection or complications. The discovery of new biomarkers can significantly improve the accuracy and early detection of potential issues post-transplant.

The integration of big data analytics in transplant diagnostics allows for the analysis of large datasets to identify patterns, predict outcomes, and optimize transplant strategies. Big data can enhance decision making and personalized treatment plans. There is a growing emphasis on patient centric approaches in transplant care, with a focus on involving patients in decision making and treatment planning. The trend may lead to the development of user friendly diagnostics and remote monitoring tools for patients.

Key Takeaways from the Transplant Diagnostics Market Study

The global transplant diagnostics market was valued at US$ 4.2 billion in 2023.

in 2023. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The market in South Korea is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% through 2034.

through 2034. By product and service, the instruments segment to account for a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034.

through 2034. By screening type, pre-transplant diagnostics to be prominent, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% until 2034.

until 2034. Transplant diagnostics scope in the United States is significant, expected to rise at a 6.8% CAGR through 2034

“Advances in organ preservation technologies, such as ex vivo perfusion systems, provide traction to the transplant diagnostics market. Improved preservation methods can extend the viability of organs and provide more time for comprehensive diagnostic assessments,” remarks Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Recent Development from the Transplant Diagnostics Market:

In 2022, Biocartis and Ophiomics forged a collaboration aimed at advancing the commercialization of HepatoPredict. The prognostic gene expression signature test is designed to discern patients who will experience benefits from liver transplantation.



Top 11 Key Companies Profiled in the Transplant Diagnostics Market:

Becton Dickinson and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Illumina Inc. Immucor Transplant Diagnostics Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. CareDx Affymetrix Inc. Linkage Biosciences Abbott Laboratories Inc. BioMérieux S.A. QIAGEN NV



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global transplant diagnostics market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the transplant diagnostics market, the market is segmented on the basis of product and service (instruments, reagents and consumables), screening type (pre transplant, post-transplant), and organ type (kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Transplant Diagnostics Market

By Product and Service:

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

By Screening Type:

Pre Transplant

Post-Transplant

By Organ Type:

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lung

Pancreas



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

