Thousands of Students and Teachers to Celebrate FBLA Week with Events

| Source: Future Business Leaders of America Future Business Leaders of America

Reston, Virginia, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, will be celebrating FBLA Week February 11-17 with a weeklong series of events emphasizing entrepreneurship, mentorship, networking, and community service. 

Part of Career and Technical Month (CTE) in February, FBLA members in middle school, high school, and college plan to mark each day of the week with events to raise awareness about the organization’s mission and effectiveness in inspiring and preparing community-minded business leaders. 

Highlights of the week’s activities include a webinar on Monday, February 12, led by best-selling author and leadership expert Scott Jeffrey Miller and featuring Lovesac Founder and CEO Shawn D. Nelson, along with six FBLA alumni, discussing the important role mentors play in helping young people to launch and succeed in their careers.  

FBLA High School and Collegiate National Officers plan to meet with members of the U.S. Congress and their staffs and leaders at the U.S. Department of Education to discuss the importance of career and technical education programs in the classroom and how FBLA has helped them improve skills such as leadership, collaboration, and critical thinking.  

States and cities throughout the United States, including North Dakota and Virginia, are also officially recognizing February 11-17 as FBLA Week with proclamations. 

“FBLA Week presents a wonderful opportunity to build awareness about our nearly 200,000 talented members across the country who represent the next generation of our workforce,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “As our students look to become community-minded business leaders, FBLA is instilling in them vital skills, including critical thinking, collaboration, leadership, and community service. We’re delighted to celebrate our members’ accomplishments this year and focus on their goals for the future during FBLA Week.” 

Sponsors of FBLA Week include Be More Colorful, BusinessU, Equedi, FICO, funds2orgs, Long Island University, and Men’s Wearhouse. More information about FBLA Week can be found at fbla.org/fblaweek

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org. 

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                FBLA Week
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                FBLA Week
                            
                            
                                Lovesac
                            
                            
                                Shawn Nelson
                            
                            
                                Scott Jeffrey Miller
                            
                            
                                FBLA
                            
                            
                                Students
                            
                            
                                Teachers
                            
                            
                                Career and Technical Education
                            
                            
                                North Dakota
                            
                            
                                Virginia
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data