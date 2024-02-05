Thousands of Students and Teachers to Celebrate FBLA Week with Events

Reston, Virginia, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, will be celebrating FBLA Week February 11-17 with a weeklong series of events emphasizing entrepreneurship, mentorship, networking, and community service.

Part of Career and Technical Month (CTE) in February, FBLA members in middle school, high school, and college plan to mark each day of the week with events to raise awareness about the organization’s mission and effectiveness in inspiring and preparing community-minded business leaders.

Highlights of the week’s activities include a webinar on Monday, February 12, led by best-selling author and leadership expert Scott Jeffrey Miller and featuring Lovesac Founder and CEO Shawn D. Nelson, along with six FBLA alumni, discussing the important role mentors play in helping young people to launch and succeed in their careers.

FBLA High School and Collegiate National Officers plan to meet with members of the U.S. Congress and their staffs and leaders at the U.S. Department of Education to discuss the importance of career and technical education programs in the classroom and how FBLA has helped them improve skills such as leadership, collaboration, and critical thinking.

States and cities throughout the United States, including North Dakota and Virginia, are also officially recognizing February 11-17 as FBLA Week with proclamations.

“FBLA Week presents a wonderful opportunity to build awareness about our nearly 200,000 talented members across the country who represent the next generation of our workforce,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “As our students look to become community-minded business leaders, FBLA is instilling in them vital skills, including critical thinking, collaboration, leadership, and community service. We’re delighted to celebrate our members’ accomplishments this year and focus on their goals for the future during FBLA Week.”

Sponsors of FBLA Week include Be More Colorful, BusinessU, Equedi, FICO, funds2orgs, Long Island University, and Men’s Wearhouse. More information about FBLA Week can be found at fbla.org/fblaweek.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

